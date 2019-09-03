Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Worldwide Large Format Printer Shipments Down Through the First Half of 2019, According to IDC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

New data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Large Format Printer Tracker shows that large format printer shipments declined in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19), continuing the decline from the first quarter of the year.

"The market has been soft overall as some of the new technology expected to drive investment in large format printing equipment on a worldwide basis has been delayed," said Tim Greene, research director, U.S. Large Format Printer Tracker. "We're seeing softer than expected shipments in some of the regions and in some of the technologies where we've seen growth in prior quarters. Better than expected eco-solvent and UV inkjet shipments were not enough to offset shrinking sales of some aqueous and toner-based large format printers."

Regional Highlights

  • Modest shipment growth in Western Europe was offset by significant declines in North America and the Asia/Pacific region.
  • Japan was essentially flat compared to the first half of 2018 while the Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin American regions all showed very modest declines.

Vendor Highlights

There was no movement among the top five large format printer companies in terms of shipments with HP, Canon, Epson, Mimaki, and Roland all maintaining their positions on a worldwide basis.

  • HP leads the large format CAD/technical market, which has been soft in terms of shipments through the first half of the year, but it has seen a slowdown in the growth of its Latex printers. HP launched HP Stitch dye-sublimation inkjet printers in the first part of 2019 to participate in the growing large format dye-sublimation market.
  • Canon is a strong player in the CAD/technical market as well through its imagePROGRAF and the Oce line of technical printers. Canon's Arizona and Colorado are strong products in the UV printer market.
  • Epson is a leader in the dye-sublimation segment as well as on the low-end of the aqueous inkjet market. Epson's eco-solvent line continues to grow its share on a worldwide basis.
  • Mimaki continues to grow its portfolio with strong offerings in the dye-sublimation and UV markets to replace some of the share of the eco-solvent segment.
  • Roland DG is a leader in large format eco-solvent and has expanded its portfolio with more UV, dye-sublimation, and DTG products.

Worldwide Large Format Printer Shipments and Shipment Value Share, Q2 2019

Company

2Q19 Shipment Share

Share of 2Q19 Shipment Value

HP Inc

34.7%

20.8%

Canon-Oce

19.5%

10.6%

Epson

15.7%

8.3%

Mimaki

3.3%

8.9%

Roland

2.6%

4.6%

Others

24.3%

46.8%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Large Format Printer Tracker, August 2019

In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide shipment and value market share for the top 5 large format printer companies in 2Q19 can be found by viewing this press release on IDC.com.

Other Highlights

  • Large format UV shipments are almost 1,000 units ahead of their worldwide pace after the first half of 2019.
  • Large format eco-solvent inkjet printer shipments have shown resiliency and are ahead of the pace of shipments through the first half of the year, although much of that comes from vendors based in the Asia/Pacific region.

Notes:

  • IDC tracks A2-A0+ devices in the LFP market.
  • The LFP market includes single-function printers, as well as multifunctional systems (MFPs). Data for all vendors are reported for calendar periods.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48pLIVEXLIVE MEDIA : Names Rahman Dukes Head Of Urban Programming
PR
06:47pFLOW CAPITAL : recent articles
PU
06:47pPSB : Jeffrey Saxton Graduates from the Graduate School of Banking
PU
06:47pNUVEEN : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
06:44pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR
PR
06:44pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Dropbox, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – DBX
GL
06:43pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds 2U, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – TWOU
GL
06:42pAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference
PU
06:38pEQUITABLE : Announces Dividend Rates for Series 3 and Series 4 Preferred Shares
AQ
06:38pPelican Products Gears Up for 2019 National Preparedness Month
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1YIRENDAI LTD - ADR : Yirendai Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES : Files Statement of Defence and Counterclaim in Respon..
3Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intellige..
4HUB GROUP INC : McDermott Named Hub Group's First Chief Human Resources Officer
5BOX INC : BOX : Responds to Schedule 13D Filing from Starboard Value LP

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group