Worldwide Mobile Money Modernisation & Monetisation in Payment, Retail, Banking, and Commerce 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/30/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

The "Worldwide Mobile Money Modernisation & Monetisation in Payment, Retail, Banking, & Commerce 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Presenting the latest strategy-rich modern business roadmaps for mass adoption followed by monetisation strategies in mobile money - Payment, Commerce, Banking, and Retail Markets, Worldwide between 2018-to-2025.

Banks have diluted 'The Sandbox Model'; Operators must find New Potential Ways to stay Innovative & Relevant.

Featuring:

  • 100+ Alternatives
  • 80+ Modern Cases/ Methods
  • 55+ HyperGrowth Models
  • 60+ Analysis
  • 200+ Critical Observations & Recommendations
  • With 1-Year Support

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Leadership & Opportunity Analysis W/Recommendations across Mobile Payments, Banking, Commerce, & Retail 2017 to 2030

3. Goal-oriented, Multi-Roadmap Modern Business Frameworks, Niche Navigation, and Executions. 2017 & Beyond

4. Hypergrowth 2.0.: ModernMobile Finance (MMFS), Advanced Business Conglomeration, & Niche Navigation for Enhanced Market Share & Revenues. 2017 & Beyond

5. Live Projects: Selected Modern Mobile Money Profiles to Suit Your Market Positioning & Investments

6. Global Mobile Money Demand Estimates: Opportunity Analysis, & Forecasts. 2018 & Beyond

7. Mobile Money X-Tra Miles: Conclusions, Recommendations, & Protentions. 2021 & Beyond

Companies Mentioned

  • ASOS
  • Acorns
  • Affirm
  • Africa
  • Atom Bank
  • Billmatrix
  • Billpay
  • Bitpesa
  • Conekta
  • Credit Karma
  • Credit Sesame
  • Daviplata
  • Development of Tenpay Overtime
  • Freecharge
  • Freelancer
  • Hello Paisa
  • Icushy
  • Indosat
  • Instamojo
  • Moven
  • Movil Cash
  • Movilway
  • Mpay
  • Mpeso
  • mVisa
  • NAB Bank & Visa
  • O2
  • Paypoint
  • Payso
  • Paytm
  • Payzapp
  • Payzippy
  • Wolaidai
  • Zain Wallet
  • and many, many more...

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6n4jp/worldwide_mobile?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
