Worldwide SD-Branch (Fixed Site, Mobile Office) Market 2018-2023 by Segments, (Hardware, Software, Services: Professional, Managed) Deployment, (Greenfield, Brownfield) & Users (SMB, Enterprises)

08/21/2018 | 11:31am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide SD-Branch Market by Segments (Hardware, Software, Services: Professional, Managed); Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield); Type (Fixed Site, Mobile Office); Users (SMB, Enterprises); Regions: Market Sizes and Forecasts 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Software Defined Branch (SD-Branch) market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts, and opportunities of SD-Branch Hardware, Software and Services targeted at SMBs, Enterprises and Service providers. Services analyzed in the study include Professional Services and Managed Services. Professional services include Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, and Maintenance and Support.

The study includes market analysis of SD-Branch, categorized by two types of Deployments: Greenfield, and Brownfield/refresh; by two Branch Types: Fixed Sites, and Mobile Offices; by two User categories - SMBs and Enterprises. Further to this, the report also provides the market data for SD-Branch across eight verticals and five regions.

This report's SD-Branch market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from service providers, network engineers, IT managers, CIOs, CTOs, IT decision makers, and opinion leaders. This report has been built on a rigorous period of information gathering from both secondary and primary sources through several interviews with industry participants, manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, business owners, consultants, organizations, and regulators.

Data gathered from these interviews and surveys was curated, analyzed, and engineered to understand buying, spending, demand, and supply patterns and to estimate market sizes and forecasts. The resultant data was checked for applicability across value chains through market-data associations and then further validated through multiple check points to check consistencies, error samples, variances.

The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. SD-BRANCH: RESEARCH OVERVIEW AND SUMMARY

1.1 Research Design
1.1.1 Research Goals
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.1.3 Research Methodology
1.1.4 Market Assumptions
1.2 Executive Summary
1.3 Market Introduction
1.3.1 Market Definition
1.3.2 Market Segmentation
1.3.3 Market Forces

2. SD-BRANCH: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS

2.1 Market Overview
2.2 Hardware
2.2.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
2.3 Software
2.3.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
2.4 Services
2.4.1 Market Size and Forecasts by Types
2.4.2 Professional Services
2.4.2. a Market Size and Forecasts by Types
2.4.2. b Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
2.4.3 Managed Services
2.4.3. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

3. SD-BRANCH: MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST BY DEPLOYMENT AND BRANCH TYPES

3.1 By Deployment
3.1.1 Greenfield Deployment
3.1.1. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
3.1.2 Brownfield Deployment/ Refresh
3.1.2. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
3.2 by Branch Types
3.2.1 Fixed Sites
3.2.1. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
3.2.2 Mobile Offices
3.2.2. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

4. SD-BRANCH: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY USERS AND VERTICALS

4.1 By Users
4.1.1 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
4.1.1. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.1.2 Enterprises
4.1.2. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2 by Verticals
4.2.1 Aerospace and Defense
4.2.1. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2.2 Automotive and Transportation
4.2.2. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2.3 Banking and Finance
4.2.3. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2.4 Energy, Power, and Utilities
4.2.4. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2.5 Healthcare and Lifesciences
4.2.5. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2.6 Retail and Consumer
4.2.6. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2.7 Technology and Media
4.2.7. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.2.8 Others
4.2.8. a Market Size and Forecasts by Regions

5. SD-BRANCH: MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS BY REGIONS

6. SD-BRANCH MARKET PLAYERS AND OFFERINGS

Companies Mentioned

  • Aruba Networks
  • Aryaka Networks
  • Cato Networks
  • Cisco, Citrix
  • Cradlepoint
  • Dell
  • Infovista
  • Juniper Networks
  • Nokia
  • Riverbed
  • Silver Peak Systems
  • SingTel
  • Talari Networks
  • Verizon
  • Versa Networks
  • VMware (Dell)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nk49s9/worldwide?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© GlobeNewswire 2018
