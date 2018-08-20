Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Worldwide SD-Branch Market Estimated to Reach $3.27 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

The "Worldwide SD-Branch Market by Segments (Hardware, Software, Services: Professional, Managed); Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield); Type (Fixed Site, Mobile Office); Users (SMB, Enterprises); Regions: Market Sizes and Forecasts 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the Software Defined Branch (SD-Branch) market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts, and opportunities of SD-Branch Hardware, Software and Services targeted at SMBs, Enterprises and Service providers. Services analyzed in the study include Professional Services and Managed Services. Professional services include Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, and Maintenance and Support

The study includes market analysis of SD-Branch, categorized by two types of Deployments: Greenfield, and Brownfield/refresh; by two Branch Types: Fixed Sites, and Mobile Offices; by two User categories - SMBs and Enterprises. Further to this, the report also provides the market data for SD-Branch across eight verticals and five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and Latin America (CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).

This report's SD-Branch market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from service providers, network engineers, IT managers, CIOs, CTOs, IT decision makers, and opinion leaders. This report has been built on a rigorous period of information gathering from both secondary and primary sources through several interviews with industry participants, manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, business owners, consultants, organizations, and regulators.

Data gathered from these interviews and surveys was curated, analyzed, and engineered to understand buying, spending, demand, and supply patterns and to estimate market sizes and forecasts. The resultant data was checked for applicability across value chains through market-data associations and then further validated through multiple check points to check consistencies, error samples, variances.

The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.

Key Topics Covered

  1. SD-Branch: Research Overview and Summary
  2. SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecast by Segments
  3. SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecast by Deployment & Branch Types
  4. SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecasts by Users & Verticals
  5. SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
  6. SD-Branch Market Players & Offerings

Companies Featured

  • Aruba Networks
  • Aryaka Networks
  • Cato Networks
  • Cisco
  • Citrix
  • Cradlepoint
  • Dell
  • Infovista
  • Juniper Networks
  • Nokia
  • Riverbed
  • Silver Peak Systems
  • SingTel
  • Talari Networks
  • Verizon
  • Versa Networks
  • VMware (Dell)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pdxw7k/worldwide?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52pARAMARK : Joins the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Legacy Sponsor CVS Health to Advance Student Health and Education
BU
09:52pFEDEX : 10 FedEx Drivers Take Home Top Honors at the 2018 National Truck Driving Championships
BU
09:49pGREENWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:48pSACHEM CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:47pEXACTUS : MANAGEMENTS'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:47pInc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
BU
09:46pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 20
DJ
09:46pOasis Awarded $990 Million Contract by U.S. Air Force Battle Management Directorate
AC
09:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
PR
09:44pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces A Fatality At Its Cobre Panama Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Tesla nears three-month low as JPMorgan adds to deal doubts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.