Worldwide SD-Branch Market Estimated to Reach $3.27 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Worldwide SD-Branch Market by Segments (Hardware, Software, Services: Professional, Managed); Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield); Type (Fixed Site, Mobile Office); Users (SMB, Enterprises); Regions: Market Sizes and Forecasts 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the Software Defined Branch (SD-Branch) market provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts, and opportunities of SD-Branch Hardware, Software and Services targeted at SMBs, Enterprises and Service providers. Services analyzed in the study include Professional Services and Managed Services. Professional services include Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, and Maintenance and Support

The study includes market analysis of SD-Branch, categorized by two types of Deployments: Greenfield, and Brownfield/refresh; by two Branch Types: Fixed Sites, and Mobile Offices; by two User categories - SMBs and Enterprises. Further to this, the report also provides the market data for SD-Branch across eight verticals and five regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and Latin America (CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).

This report's SD-Branch market report also includes insights into key market requirements gathered from service providers, network engineers, IT managers, CIOs, CTOs, IT decision makers, and opinion leaders. This report has been built on a rigorous period of information gathering from both secondary and primary sources through several interviews with industry participants, manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, business owners, consultants, organizations, and regulators.

Data gathered from these interviews and surveys was curated, analyzed, and engineered to understand buying, spending, demand, and supply patterns and to estimate market sizes and forecasts. The resultant data was checked for applicability across value chains through market-data associations and then further validated through multiple check points to check consistencies, error samples, variances.

The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors, suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.

Key Topics Covered

SD-Branch: Research Overview and Summary SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecast by Segments SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecast by Deployment & Branch Types SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecasts by Users & Verticals SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecasts by Regions SD-Branch Market Players & Offerings

Companies Featured

Aruba Networks

Aryaka Networks

Cato Networks

Cisco

Citrix

Cradlepoint

Dell

Infovista

Juniper Networks

Nokia

Riverbed

Silver Peak Systems

SingTel

Talari Networks

Verizon

Versa Networks

VMware (Dell)

