Worldwide SD-Branch Market Estimated to Reach $3.27 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Worldwide
SD-Branch Market by Segments (Hardware, Software, Services:
Professional, Managed); Deployment (Greenfield, Brownfield); Type (Fixed
Site, Mobile Office); Users (SMB, Enterprises); Regions: Market Sizes
and Forecasts 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report on the Software Defined Branch (SD-Branch) market provides an
in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts, and opportunities of
SD-Branch Hardware, Software and Services targeted at SMBs, Enterprises
and Service providers. Services analyzed in the study include
Professional Services and Managed Services. Professional services
include Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, and
Maintenance and Support
The study includes market analysis of SD-Branch, categorized by two
types of Deployments: Greenfield, and Brownfield/refresh; by two Branch
Types: Fixed Sites, and Mobile Offices; by two User categories - SMBs
and Enterprises. Further to this, the report also provides the market
data for SD-Branch across eight verticals and five regions - North
America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America, and Latin America
(CALA), and Middle-East and Africa (MEA).
This report's SD-Branch market report also includes insights into key
market requirements gathered from service providers, network engineers,
IT managers, CIOs, CTOs, IT decision makers, and opinion leaders. This
report has been built on a rigorous period of information gathering from
both secondary and primary sources through several interviews with
industry participants, manufacturers, suppliers, vendors, business
owners, consultants, organizations, and regulators.
Data gathered from these interviews and surveys was curated, analyzed,
and engineered to understand buying, spending, demand, and supply
patterns and to estimate market sizes and forecasts. The resultant data
was checked for applicability across value chains through market-data
associations and then further validated through multiple check points to
check consistencies, error samples, variances.
The analysis in this report will help market participants, vendors,
suppliers, system integrators, channel players, manufacturers, and
value-added resellers (VARs) to develop strategies, marketing goals and
business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this
report.
Key Topics Covered
-
SD-Branch: Research Overview and Summary
-
SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecast by Segments
-
SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecast by Deployment & Branch Types
-
SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecasts by Users & Verticals
-
SD-Branch: Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
-
SD-Branch Market Players & Offerings
Companies Featured
-
Aruba Networks
-
Aryaka Networks
-
Cato Networks
-
Cisco
-
Citrix
-
Cradlepoint
-
Dell
-
Infovista
-
Juniper Networks
-
Nokia
-
Riverbed
-
Silver Peak Systems
-
SingTel
-
Talari Networks
-
Verizon
-
Versa Networks
-
VMware (Dell)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pdxw7k/worldwide?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005560/en/