Worldwide Server Market Revenue Grew 43.7% Year Over Year to a Record $22.5 Billion During the Second Quarter of 2018, According to IDC

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Server Tracker, vendor revenue in the worldwide server
market increased 43.7%, year over year to $22.5 billion during the
second quarter of 2018 (2Q18). Worldwide server shipments increased
20.5% year over year to 2.9 million units in 2Q18.
The overall server market continues to experience historic demand with
2Q18 marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double digit revenue
growth and its highest total revenue ever. Volume server revenue
increased by 42.7% to $18.4 billion, while midrange server revenue grew
63.0% to $2.5 billion. High-end systems grew 30.4% to $1.7 billion.
"The worldwide server market continues to flourish amid a market-wide
enterprise refresh cycle and increasing demand from cloud service
providers," said Sanjay
Medvitz, senior research analyst, Servers and Storage at IDC.
"Enterprises continue to invest in new infrastructure to support
next-generation applications and achieve cloud-like benefits on premise.
Hyperscalers also continue to update and expand their datacenter
presence, benefiting ODM Direct suppliers. Server revenue growth has
also been driven by increasing average selling prices (ASPs). This is
due to richer configurations, DRAM prices, and new processor platforms."
Overall Server Market Standings, by Company
Dell Inc. achieved the number one position in the worldwide server
market for the first time in 2Q18 with 18.8% revenue share and 52.9%
growth. HPE/New H3C Group was the second largest supplier with 16.6%
share of total vendor revenue, growing 11.7%. IBM and Lenovo were
statistically tied* for third position in the market with respective
shares of 7.3% and 6.9%. Inspur, Cisco, and Huawei rounded out the top
five, all statistically tied* with 4.8%, 4.8%, and 4.3% respective
shares of vendor revenue. The ODM Direct group of vendors increased its
collective revenue by 55.9% (year over year) to $5.5 billion. Dell Inc.
led the worldwide server market in terms of unit shipments, accounting
for 19.5% of all units shipped during the quarter.
|
|
Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Server Vendor Revenue, Market Share,
and Growth, Second Quarter of 2018 (Revenues are in US$
Millions)
|
Company
|
|
|
2Q18 Revenue
|
|
|
2Q18
Market
Share
|
|
|
2Q17 Revenue
|
|
|
2Q17
Market
Share
|
|
|
2Q18/2Q17
Revenue
Growth
|
1. Dell Inc.
|
|
|
$4,246.1
|
|
|
18.8%
|
|
|
$2,776.2
|
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
52.9%
|
2. HPE/New H3C Group**
|
|
|
$3,740.8
|
|
|
16.6%
|
|
|
$3,348.5
|
|
|
21.4%
|
|
|
11.7%
|
3. IBM*
|
|
|
$1,637.5
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
$1,042.7
|
|
|
6.6%
|
|
|
57.0%
|
3. Lenovo*
|
|
|
$1,549.1
|
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
$834.1
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
|
85.7%
|
5. Inspur*
|
|
|
$1,087.9
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
$512.3
|
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
112.3%
|
5. Cisco*
|
|
|
$1,070.9
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
|
$874.9
|
|
|
5.6%
|
|
|
22.4%
|
5. Huawei*
|
|
|
$966.8
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
$545.8
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
77.1%
|
ODM Direct
|
|
|
$5,488.2
|
|
|
24.4%
|
|
|
$3,520.9
|
|
|
22.5%
|
|
|
55.9%
|
Others
|
|
|
$2,741.5
|
|
|
12.2%
|
|
|
$2,227.1
|
|
|
14.2%
|
|
|
23.1%
|
Total
|
|
|
$22,528.7
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
$15,682.5
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
43.7%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker, September 5, 2018
|
Notes:
* IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide server market when
there is a difference of one percent or less in the share of revenues or
shipments among two or more vendors.
** Due to the existing joint venture between HPE and the New H3C Group,
IDC will be reporting external market share on a global level for HPE
and New H3C Group as "HPE/New H3C Group" starting from 2Q 2016 and going
forward.
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating the worldwide
market share of the top 5 server companies over the previous five
quarters is available by viewing this
press release on IDC.com.
|
|
Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Server Unit Shipments, Market Share,
and Growth, Second Quarter of 2018 (Shipments are in
thousands)
|
Company
|
|
|
2Q18 Unit
Shipments
|
|
|
2Q18
Market
Share
|
|
|
2Q17 Unit
Shipments
|
|
|
2Q17
Market
Share
|
|
|
2Q18/2Q17
Unit
Growth
|
1. Dell Inc.
|
|
|
574.6
|
|
|
19.5%
|
|
|
492.7
|
|
|
20.2%
|
|
|
16.6%
|
2. HPE/New H3C Group**
|
|
|
443.7
|
|
|
15.1%
|
|
|
506.8
|
|
|
20.7%
|
|
|
-12.4%
|
3.Lenovo*
|
|
|
224.1
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
|
145.7
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
53.9%
|
3. Inspur*
|
|
|
203.2
|
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
119.7
|
|
|
4.9%
|
|
|
69.8%
|
5. Huawei*
|
|
|
187.4
|
|
|
6.4%
|
|
|
133.9
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
39.9%
|
5. Super Micro*
|
|
|
175.1
|
|
|
5.9%
|
|
|
136.0
|
|
|
5.6%
|
|
|
28.8%
|
ODM Direct
|
|
|
732.6
|
|
|
24.9%
|
|
|
527.1
|
|
|
21.6%
|
|
|
39.0%
|
Others
|
|
|
403.0
|
|
|
13.7%
|
|
|
380.6
|
|
|
15.6%
|
|
|
5.9%
|
Total
|
|
|
2,943.8
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
2,442.4
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
20.5%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker, September 5, 2018
|
Notes:
* IDC declares a statistical tie in the worldwide server market when
there is a difference of one percent or less in the share of revenues or
shipments among two or more vendors.
** Due to the existing joint venture between HPE and the New H3C Group,
IDC will be reporting external market share on a global level for HPE
and New H3C Group as "HPE/New H3C Group" starting from 2Q 2016 and going
forward.
Top Server Market Findings
On a geographic basis, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) was the fastest
growing region in 2Q18 with 55.0% year-over-year revenue growth. The
United States grew 48.1%, Latin America grew 47.4%, Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA) grew 28.9%, Canada grew 19.9%, and Japan grew
16.5%. China grew 69.7%.
Demand for x86 servers increased 44.1% in 2Q18 with $20.5 billion in
revenues. Non-x86 servers grew 39.8% year over year to $2.1 billion.
IDC's Server Taxonomy
IDC's Server Taxonomy maps the eleven price bands within the server
market into three price ranges: volume servers, midrange servers and
high-end servers. The revenue data presented in this release is stated
as vendor revenue for a server system. IDC presents data in vendor
revenue to determine market share position. Vendor revenue represents
those dollars recognized by multi-user system and server vendors for ISS
(initial server shipment) and upgrade units sold through direct and
indirect channels and includes the following embedded server components:
Frame or cabinet and all cables, processors, memory, communications
boards, operating system software, other bundled software and initial
internal and external disk shipments.
IDC's Quarterly
Server Tracker is a quantitative tool for analyzing the global
server market on a quarterly basis. The Tracker includes quarterly unit
shipments and revenues (both vendor revenue and value of shipments),
segmented by vendor, family, model, region, operating system, price
band, CPU type, and architecture.
For more information about IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker,
please contact Lidice Fernandez at 305-351-3057 or lfernandez@idc.com.
About IDC Trackers
IDC
Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor
share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than
100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research
processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and
monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly
excel deliverables and on-line query tools.
About IDC
International Data Corporation (IDC) is the
premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and
events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer
technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers
global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry
opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and
insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment
community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their
key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG),
the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that
activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. To learn
more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.
