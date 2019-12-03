Worldwide Speakers Group : Honored as Best Places to Work in Virginia 2020

Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG), one of the fastest-growing and most innovative lecture agencies in the world, announced that it was named one of 2020’s Best Places to Work in Virginia! by Virginia Business and Best Companies Group.

“We are honored to be named one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ in Virginia. Our employees’ opinions matter to us and we strive to work as a cohesive team that respects and trusts one another,” said Bob Thomas, chief executive officer at WWSG.

Daniel Sims, principal at WWSG added: “Our employees are critical to providing superior services for our clients; their events; and to our elite roster of speakers. We take great pride in creating an environment for employees to thrive and are thankful for the hard work, integrity and core values that make up our team.”

By providing distinctive performance and innovative solutions for the global lecture and speaker industry, WWSG attracts the best talent in the industry. WWSG provides concierge style services to its speakers and customers and is committed to creating superior events that embolden audiences with transformative ideas.

The Virginia Best Places to Work survey and awards program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area’s best employers. Hundreds of companies participate in an annual employee engagement survey. The results are quantitative and based on survey responses from the employees themselves. The top-rated companies in three size categories — small, medium, large— receive the Best Places to Work in Virginia distinction.

The Best Places to Work in Virginia will announce the rankings of this year’s finalists during their awards ceremony at the Boar’s Head Inn in Charlottesville on January 30, 2020.

About WWSG

Worldwide Speakers Group is a leading global lecture agency and trusted partner to elite professional speakers, providing distinctive performance and innovative solutions in the global lecture and speaker industry. Artfully connecting speakers to corporate, trade, education, and commercial customers worldwide. For more information, please visit wwsg.com or call 703.373.WWSG (9974).

