Worldwide Top 100 Distributors of Medical & Surgical Equipment, Devices, Instruments & Consumables 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

"The Top 100 Distributors of Medical & Surgical Equipment, Devices, Instruments & Consumables Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique and comprehensive report identifies and profiles the top 100 distributors of medical and surgical equipment, devices, instruments and consumables worldwide. These major companies have a deep knowledge of their respective marketplaces and partner with both established and up-and-coming manufacturers worldwide to bring their high quality, innovative and value-added healthcare products to customers right across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

Report data field structure is as follows:

  • Company Name
  • Address
  • Telephone
  • Fax
  • Email
  • Website
  • Parent Company
  • Year Established
  • Number of Employees
  • Key Executives
  • Company Description
  • Manufacturers Represented
  • Countries Served
  • Location Status
  • Ownership

Companies Mentioned

  • SSS Australia
  • Transmedic Pte Ltd
  • Al Mazroui Medical & Chemical Supplies
  • Medtechnica Ltd.
  • Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organization Limited
  • EG Medical Systems
  • Fannin
  • AA Laquis Ltd.
  • McKesson Corporation
  • Century Medical, Inc.
  • IDS Medical Systems

This is only a selection of the 100 companies identified and profiled. The full list can be viewed upon purchase of the report.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tmzpvm/worldwide_top_100?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
