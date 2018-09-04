Worldwide Top 100 Distributors of Medical & Surgical Equipment, Devices, Instruments & Consumables 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

"The Top 100 Distributors of Medical & Surgical Equipment, Devices, Instruments & Consumables Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique and comprehensive report identifies and profiles the top 100 distributors of medical and surgical equipment, devices, instruments and consumables worldwide. These major companies have a deep knowledge of their respective marketplaces and partner with both established and up-and-coming manufacturers worldwide to bring their high quality, innovative and value-added healthcare products to customers right across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

Report data field structure is as follows:

Company Name

Address

Telephone

Fax

Email

Website

Parent Company

Year Established

Number of Employees

Key Executives

Company Description

Manufacturers Represented

Countries Served

Location Status

Ownership

Companies Mentioned

SSS Australia

Transmedic Pte Ltd

Al Mazroui Medical & Chemical Supplies

Medtechnica Ltd.

Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organization Limited

EG Medical Systems

Fannin

AA Laquis Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Century Medical, Inc.

IDS Medical Systems

This is only a selection of the 100 companies identified and profiled. The full list can be viewed upon purchase of the report.

