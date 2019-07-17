Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Worried UK employers call for changes to proposed immigration reform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 02:57am EDT
A migrant worker sorts lettuce on a farm in Kent

LONDON (Reuters) - A coalition of British industry groups and education bodies, worried by the prospect of Brexit worsening skills and labour shortages, has called for the next prime minister to relax proposed reforms of the immigration system.

The #FullStrength campaign said on Wednesday it had written to both Boris Johnson, frontrunner to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, and his rival, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, calling for the government they would lead to lower the salary threshold proposed in draft immigration legislation from 30,000 pounds to 20,000.

In December, Britain set out in a policy paper the biggest overhaul of its immigration policy in decades, ending special treatment for European Union nationals.

Concern about the social and economic impact of immigration helped drive Britain's 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

#FullStrength brings together bodies including London First, techUK, the British Retail Consortium, the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, UKHospitality, the Federation of Master Builders and Universities UK. Collectively they represent tens of thousands of businesses and employ millions of workers across all sectors and regions of Britain.

Their joint letter said more than 60% of all jobs in the UK currently fall under the proposed 30,000-pound salary threshold, highlighting the risk in setting the future level too high for vital services such as health and social care.

The coalition also wants the government to extend the temporary work route for overseas workers from one year to two years, revise the sponsorship model to make it easier for firms of all sizes to bring in the overseas talent they need, and reinstate the two-year, post-study visa for international students to work in Britain post-graduation.

“Without the ability to access international talent, many of our world-class sectors are at significant risk," the joint letter said.

"As the UK prepares to leave the EU in the near future, it is imperative that the government puts in place measures that will avoid employers facing a cliff-edge in recruitment, and works towards building a successful economy that is open and attractive.”

Johnson has pledged that Britain will leave the EU with or without a transition deal on Oct. 31 if he becomes prime minister, while Hunt has said that he would, if absolutely necessary, go for a no-deal Brexit.

(This story changes headline to employers from employees.)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.11% 0.90422 Delayed Quote.0.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aU.S. will 'do what it can' to help resolve South Korea-Japan dispute, diplomat says
RE
03:02aMaking sense of chaos? Algos scour social media for clues to crypto moves
RE
03:01aBoE's Cunliffe says no strong sense of contraction in UK economy
RE
02:59aOil prices gain, U.S. crude little changed after inventory data
RE
02:57aWorried UK employers call for changes to proposed immigration reform
RE
02:51aOil prices gain, U.S. crude little changed after inventory data
RE
02:51aHow lithium-rich Chile botched a plan to attract battery makers
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:43aTalkTalk, buoyed by strong fibre demand, reiterates outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3ASML HOLDING : ASML reports EUR 2.6 billion sales at 43.0% gross margin in Q2
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. to Withhold F-35 Fighters From Turkey, Trump Says -- 2nd ..
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Cuts Dividend Policy Pay-Out Ratio; 2Q Net Profit Rose on Quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About