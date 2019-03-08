Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Worst start to year for equity flows since 2008: BAML

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 11:35am EST
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - A $10 billion wipeout over the last week has compounded the worst start to a year for equity flows since 2008, Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists said on Friday.

Citing data from flow-tracker EPFR, BAML's analysts calculated that just over $60 billion has now been yanked out of equities this year. Almost $80 billion has been pulled from developed markets, while $18.5 billion has gone into emerging markets.

They added that last week also saw the fourth-biggest inflow on record into 'investment grade' bonds at $9.5 billion and that "Europe = Japan" - a reference to long-term aneamic growth and low interest rates - was now the most consensus trade in the world by their calculations.

"Europe = Japan is correct and consensus," they said, though they also reckon European assets will outperform in the second quarter now that the European Central Bank has shifted back towards stimulus and there are signs of renewed growth emerging from China.

For many, the monster outflows from stocks will appear at odds with what has been a red-hot start to the year for equity markets.

Despite a wobble this week, MSCI's main world share index has seen one of its best ever starts to a year thanks to surges of 20 percent or more for the likes of Wall Street's S&P 500 and China's main indexes.

The apparent disconnect could be explained by the fact that EPFR data captures only a portion of investment funds but also that firms themselves have been buying up their own shares this year after they became much cheaper last year.

Recent data from Biryinyi associates showed that U.S. companies had already announced plans to buy back nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars of their own stock by the end of February, which was up 7 percent on the same time a year ago.

BAML's analysts noted separately meanwhile that this weekend marks 10 years since the post-financial crisis global equity bull run started.

During that time the value, or market capitalization, of U.S. stocks has surged by $21.3 trillion which is three times the $6.5 trillion overall rise in annual economic output of the U.S. economy.

The top three performers in the Dow Jones index have been plane maker Boeing, iPhone giant Apple and Unitedhealth Group, while the worst performers have been Walgreen, oil firm Exxon, and IT firm IBM.

Annualized total return since the March 2009 low have been 17.5 percent for the S&P 500, versus 13.8 percent by Japan's Nikkei 225 and 9.3 percent for Europe's STOXX 600.

"Ten years after Global Financial Crisis, Eurozone trapped in deflationary "Japanification" of growth & interest rates; EU rates unlikely to rise, EU equities in 'value trap'" BAML's analysts said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)

By Marc Jones
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 25384.16 Delayed Quote.9.20%
NASDAQ 100 -0.39% 6995.922305 Delayed Quote.12.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.35% 7392.569034 Delayed Quote.13.12%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21025.56 Real-time Quote.7.90%
S&P 500 -0.48% 2735.25 Delayed Quote.10.56%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.77% 370.88 Delayed Quote.11.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45aCOLORADO DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : 3/8/2019 Commissioner of Agriculture to Tour Eastern Colorado Farms
PU
11:40aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : 2018 Crude Oil Annual Export Summary
PU
11:38aWall Street drops on paltry jobs growth, global slowdown worries
RE
11:35aWORST START TO YEAR FOR EQUITY FLOWS SINCE 2008 : Baml
RE
11:30aCanada court rejects bid by SNC-Lavalin to review decision for trial
RE
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 142-142 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(142-142)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 079-079 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment and replacing Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA - A8-0276/2018(079-079)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 144-144 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(144-144)
PU
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Apax tests appetite for $1.6 billion sale of IT firm Engineering - sources
RE
11:25aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : 2019 International Women's Day – Statement by the ECOWAS Commission President
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
5EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.