Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Worst winter likely for LNG as Asian prices to stay at seasonal low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 03:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: An LNG tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices in Asia have dropped to seasonal lows and could remain weak on expectations of a mild winter depressing demand for gas for heating, trade sources and analysts said.

A slowdown in China's coal-to-gas switch amid a weaker economy is also curbing purchases and weighing on prices, traders said.

Spot LNG prices are currently at their lowest for this time of the year in a decade since Reuters first started publishing the price. <LNG-AS>

"Milder winter weather is forecast across northeast Asia. Although long-range forecasts are highly uncertain, the prospect of milder weather and weaker demand is weighing on market sentiment," said James Taverner, director at research and consultancy firm IHS Markit.

In Japan, electricity prices fell to a six-month low last week as temperatures held above average for this time of the year, while clear skies after a wet October increased solar supplies.

Japan, the world's largest LNG importer, is expected to have warmer-than-usual weather through January 2020, the weather bureau said in late October.

Imports of the super-chilled fuel into Japan had already dropped by 3% in October from the previous month, the first time since 2014 that shipments fell in October, Refinitiv shiptracking data showed.

"There haven't been that many import tenders from Japan, so that's a sign that their demand is not so high," a Singapore-based trader said.

In China, the world's second biggest LNG importer, temperatures are up to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal in some regions, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The warmer weather combined with a weaker Chinese economy could also weigh on spot prices, traders said.

The potential slowdown in demand is expected to further dent earnings of gas producers, some of whom have reported lower quarterly revenues due to subdued energy prices.

Still, there could be some upside in demand from South Korea where the government is planning to temporarily stop power generation from up to one quarter of the coal-fired power fleet from December to February, and up to half in March, next year, which could support LNG consumption, Taverner of IHS Markit said.

The global LNG supply glut due to new projects coming on stream this year could hit prices during summer next year, he added.

"Fundamentals point to summer 2020 spot prices potentially dropping even lower than experienced in 2019," Taverner said.

By Jessica Jaganathan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:56aSome banks slow in implementing Brexit plans - ECB's Enria
RE
04:55aUNION JACK OIL : West Newton Updated Volumetrics
PU
04:54aUK Economy Returns to Growth Ahead of Election
DJ
04:50aWorld shares fall as Hong Kong violence unnerves investors
RE
04:50aIRONRIDGE RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Gold Portfolio Côte d'Ivoire
PU
04:50aIMPACT MINERALS : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
04:50aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $61.98 a barrel Friday, 8 November 2019
PU
04:48aUK economy grows at slowest annual rate since 2010 in third-quarter
RE
04:46aChina's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel
RE
04:45aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil reports preliminary operating data for the third quarter and nine months of 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Singles Day sales surpass $1 billion in 1st minute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group