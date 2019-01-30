Wound Care: New Clinical Data Show Nexodyn® AOS to Reduce Reinfections and Healing Time in Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Results of a clinical study recently published in the scientific journal
“The International journal of Lower Extremity Wound” show Nexodyn®
AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS), the Tehclo based cleanser for acute
and chronic wound care developed by the Swiss pharma company APR Applied
Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), to promote the restart of wound healing
process.
According to the outcomes of the study, Nexodyn® AOS thanks to its
unique physico-chemical properties -highly pure stabilized hypochlorous
acid (HClO >95% of free chlorine species), acidic pH (2.5-3) and high
oxidation reduction potential - confirmed to be able to restart wound
healing by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the
physiological healing process.
The clinical study, conducted by Dr. Elisabetta Iacopi and Prof. Alberto
Piaggesi in Pisa (Italy), aimed at evaluating the outcome of using
Nexodyn® AOS on top of standard of care in improving diabetic foot
postsurgical lesions healing.
The study engaged a total of 50 patients, divided into 2 groups (one
group treated only with standard of care while the other group treated
with standard of care and on top of this Nexodyn® AOS) and followed up
after discharge until complete healing or up to 6 months. Reinfection
rate and wound healing (rate and time of healing as well as the need of
debridement procedures) were observed along the study and compared
between the two groups.
At the end of the study, Nexodyn® AOS demonstrated significant
reduction (number of days) in healing time when applied on
top of the standard of care: lesions treated with Nexodyn® AOS required
half the time to recover (64.9+/- 12.1 days vs 147.41/- 23.1 days;
p<0.01) vs lesions undergoing standard treatment.
Moreover, the reinfection rate was dramatically lower in Nexodyn®
AOS patients in comparison with the ones who were not administered the
solution (3 patients vs 12 patients; p<0.05); patients in the Nexodyn®
AOS group showed also lower need for further debridement procedures
(-90%; p<0.05), with potential reduction of hospital costs.
“These encouraging results suggest Nexodyn® AOS could become an
effective part of the therapeutic approach in acute infected diabetic
foot, which still represents a major challenge for us as specialists. –
said Dr. Iacopi – Nexodyn® AOS physico-chemical features, which modulate
the wound micro-environment by stimulating the wound healing re-start
and thus the creation of healthy tissues, make it a convenient treatment
option to address the wound healing complexity”.
“Our study demonstrates that Nexodyn® AOS is safe and effective in
diabetic foot treatment when applied on top of standard treatment –
said Prof. Piaggesi. Worthy of attention is how the use of this solution
by remarkably reducing the reinfection rate as well as the need for
debridement procedures could allow a decrease of antibiotic use as well
as of hospital costs.”
Full publication “Iacopi E. et al. The Use of a Novel Super-Oxidized
Solution on Top of Standard Treatment in the Home Care Management of
Postsurgical Lesions of the Diabetic Foot Reduces Reinfections and
Shortens Healing Time. Int J Low Extrem Wounds. 2018 Dec;
17(4):268-274.” can be purchased on the journal’s website.
About Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS)
Nexodyn®
AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) is the Tehclo-based cleanser proven to
restart wound healing in stalled wounds, by creating the ideal
microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process.
A
wealth of evidence and real-world experience consistently show
accelerated closure with reduced infection rates and less
wound-associated pain.
Developed based on APR’s proprietary and
patented technology Tehclo®, Nexodyn® AOS is a newly conceived solution
with three main features: highly pure and stabilized hypochlorous acid
(HClO >95% of free chlorine species), acidic pH (2.5 – 3.0) and high
Reduction-Oxidation Potential (ORP >1.000 mV).
The product is a
sprayable solution with ancillary antimicrobial properties intended for
use in the debridement, irrigation, cleansing and moistening of acute
and chronic wounds (e.g. diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and
vascular ulcers), post-surgical wounds, burns and other lesions.
For
more info, please visit: http://www.apr.ch/apr-pharma-products/medical-prescription/nexodyn-wound-healing/
About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.
APR is a Swiss
independent pharma company focused on development and commercialization
of innovative, science-driven products designed to address unmet needs
in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis.
APR combines
drug development expertise with proprietary drug delivery technologies
to deliver to patients suffering from rare diseases with solutions
meaningfully improving their life and empowering caregivers with better
ways to manage such rare diseases.
APR has a balanced portfolio of
revenue generating products marketed in all major markets, combined with
a compelling pipeline of innovative products at different stages of
development, specifically in the treatment of rare recessive metabolic
disorders, rare dermatological and ocular diseases.
APR’s products
are commercialized by APR directly through its own sale and marketing
teams in selected countries of Europe as well as through a solid global
network of commercial partners.
