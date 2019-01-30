Wound Care: New Clinical Data Show Nexodyn® AOS to Reduce Reinfections and Healing Time in Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Results of a clinical study recently published in the scientific journal “The International journal of Lower Extremity Wound” show Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS), the Tehclo based cleanser for acute and chronic wound care developed by the Swiss pharma company APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), to promote the restart of wound healing process.

According to the outcomes of the study, Nexodyn® AOS thanks to its unique physico-chemical properties -highly pure stabilized hypochlorous acid (HClO >95% of free chlorine species), acidic pH (2.5-3) and high oxidation reduction potential - confirmed to be able to restart wound healing by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process.

The clinical study, conducted by Dr. Elisabetta Iacopi and Prof. Alberto Piaggesi in Pisa (Italy), aimed at evaluating the outcome of using Nexodyn® AOS on top of standard of care in improving diabetic foot postsurgical lesions healing.

The study engaged a total of 50 patients, divided into 2 groups (one group treated only with standard of care while the other group treated with standard of care and on top of this Nexodyn® AOS) and followed up after discharge until complete healing or up to 6 months. Reinfection rate and wound healing (rate and time of healing as well as the need of debridement procedures) were observed along the study and compared between the two groups.

At the end of the study, Nexodyn® AOS demonstrated significant reduction (number of days) in healing time when applied on top of the standard of care: lesions treated with Nexodyn® AOS required half the time to recover (64.9+/- 12.1 days vs 147.41/- 23.1 days; p<0.01) vs lesions undergoing standard treatment.

Moreover, the reinfection rate was dramatically lower in Nexodyn® AOS patients in comparison with the ones who were not administered the solution (3 patients vs 12 patients; p<0.05); patients in the Nexodyn® AOS group showed also lower need for further debridement procedures (-90%; p<0.05), with potential reduction of hospital costs.

“These encouraging results suggest Nexodyn® AOS could become an effective part of the therapeutic approach in acute infected diabetic foot, which still represents a major challenge for us as specialists. – said Dr. Iacopi – Nexodyn® AOS physico-chemical features, which modulate the wound micro-environment by stimulating the wound healing re-start and thus the creation of healthy tissues, make it a convenient treatment option to address the wound healing complexity”.

“Our study demonstrates that Nexodyn® AOS is safe and effective in diabetic foot treatment when applied on top of standard treatment – said Prof. Piaggesi. Worthy of attention is how the use of this solution by remarkably reducing the reinfection rate as well as the need for debridement procedures could allow a decrease of antibiotic use as well as of hospital costs.”

Full publication “Iacopi E. et al. The Use of a Novel Super-Oxidized Solution on Top of Standard Treatment in the Home Care Management of Postsurgical Lesions of the Diabetic Foot Reduces Reinfections and Shortens Healing Time. Int J Low Extrem Wounds. 2018 Dec; 17(4):268-274.” can be purchased on the journal’s website.

About Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS)

Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) is the Tehclo-based cleanser proven to restart wound healing in stalled wounds, by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process.

A wealth of evidence and real-world experience consistently show accelerated closure with reduced infection rates and less wound-associated pain.

Developed based on APR’s proprietary and patented technology Tehclo®, Nexodyn® AOS is a newly conceived solution with three main features: highly pure and stabilized hypochlorous acid (HClO >95% of free chlorine species), acidic pH (2.5 – 3.0) and high Reduction-Oxidation Potential (ORP >1.000 mV).

The product is a sprayable solution with ancillary antimicrobial properties intended for use in the debridement, irrigation, cleansing and moistening of acute and chronic wounds (e.g. diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and vascular ulcers), post-surgical wounds, burns and other lesions.

For more info, please visit: http://www.apr.ch/apr-pharma-products/medical-prescription/nexodyn-wound-healing/

About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

APR is a Swiss independent pharma company focused on development and commercialization of innovative, science-driven products designed to address unmet needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis.

APR combines drug development expertise with proprietary drug delivery technologies to deliver to patients suffering from rare diseases with solutions meaningfully improving their life and empowering caregivers with better ways to manage such rare diseases.

APR has a balanced portfolio of revenue generating products marketed in all major markets, combined with a compelling pipeline of innovative products at different stages of development, specifically in the treatment of rare recessive metabolic disorders, rare dermatological and ocular diseases.

APR’s products are commercialized by APR directly through its own sale and marketing teams in selected countries of Europe as well as through a solid global network of commercial partners.

