Wowza Showcases Lightning-Fast Video Delivery at IBC

Company to demonstrate new Ultra Low Latency service, WebRTC functionality, SRT workflows and real-time production capabilities for social streaming.

During the 2018 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), to be held Sept. 14-19 in Amsterdam, Wowza™ Media Systems will demonstrate sub-three-second global streaming delivery through the Wowza Streaming Cloud™ service with Ultra Low Latency. This service already powers massively scalable streaming experiences, from live trivia events to streaming solutions at the world’s largest sporting events. In addition to showcasing the power of the Ultra Low Latency service, Wowza will unveil several updates to its Wowza Streaming Engine™ software, as well as advancements to the Wowza ClearCaster™ appliance.

Glass-to-Glass in 3 Seconds or Less

Wowza Streaming Cloud with Ultra Low Latency presents an API-based platform for creating tomorrow’s live video experiences. Deployed on top of Microsoft Azure, this revolutionary platform-as-a-service combines enterprise-level stability and uptime with interactive capabilities—providing sub-three-second streaming for massive audiences anywhere in the world.

“Streaming applications and services today demand lightning-fast, interactive video workflows to engage audiences and create revolutionary user experiences. Our solution helps customers deliver live events and engage audiences on any device,” said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder at Wowza Media Systems. “Achieving true glass-to-glass ultra low latency streaming requires innovation, and this is where Wowza continually excels. We’re proud to offer the ideal platform for markets such as gaming, live auctions and sports, or for anyone who needs to deliver low-latency video to millions of viewers around the world.”

The new service supports ultra low latency streaming across both mobile and web applications through the Wowza GoCoder™ app and SDK, as well as the HTML5-based Wowza Player.

SRT 1.3 Enables Port Sharing and VLC Playback

Wowza Streaming Engine with SRT has upgraded its functionality to support SRT version 1.3, expected to release in early October. This update allows for port sharing, which augments firewall traversal techniques by supporting multiple connections on the same UDP port—simplifying the challenges of complex streaming workflows. Additionally, SRT playback with VLC media player is included in this release.

As a co-founding member of the SRT Alliance, Wowza and Haivision will co-sponsor an SRT Panel Discussion on Sept. 15, 16:00 to 17:00 (CET) at the RAI in Amsterdam. This panel session will explore real-world implementations, and will discuss how the SRT open-source protocol and technology stack delivers reliable, secure low-latency video over unpredictable networks such as the public internet. To attend the SRT Panel Discussion, visit: https://events.srtalliance.org/ibc2018/srtpanel

Wowza ClearCaster Provides Even Higher Production Value

Wowza ClearCaster, the professional encoding appliance for Facebook Live, is now whitelisted to support premium, high-quality transcoding (e.g., access to 1080p, 60 fps). Pairing this new transcoding tier with integral hardware and software updates from the ClearCaster gives broadcasters crystal-clear high-motion video quality on Facebook Live. In addition to updating its core functionality, ClearCaster now supports titling and graphics through any browser-based source for broadcasts requiring higher production value.

For broadcasters who require greater reliability, ClearCaster’s end-to-end redundancy capabilities can run multiple devices, and “failover” or toggle between two paired machines. Also, to help broadcasters deliver to audiences beyond Facebook Live, ClearCaster can simulcast live video streams through the Wowza Streaming Cloud service.

All of this new functionality can be remotely managed through Wowza ClearCaster Manager: a user interface where users can start and stop streams, adjust settings and more.

Browser-Based Broadcasts and Low-Latency Streaming with WebRTC

Wowza Streaming Engine will be enhancing support for WebRTC: the open framework that enables Real-Time Communications through web browsers. Wowza Streaming Engine™ software with WebRTC enables browsers and apps to broadcast to the media server without additional encoders or plug-ins. Wowza Streaming Engine will allow customers to design low-latency WebRTC workflows or to ingest and convert WebRTC for larger scale broadcasts.

Connect With Wowza at IBC

Wowza will provide several demonstrations of the new capabilities for Wowza Streaming Engine, Wowza ClearCaster and Wowza Streaming Cloud with Ultra Low Latency during the IBC Show. This year, there are multiple ways to connect with Wowza at IBC:

Stop by Wowza stand 14.E08 at any time.

Visit us in the Facebook Video Solutions pavilion at 14.C45.

Come see us in the Microsoft Azure partner pavilion stand 1.C27.

IBC Special Promotions

To schedule a meeting and take advantage of these special on-site promotions, visit: https://calendly.com/wowza/ibc-2018

