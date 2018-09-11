Wowza Showcases Lightning-Fast Video Delivery at IBC

During the 2018 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), to be held
Sept. 14-19 in Amsterdam, Wowza™
Media Systems will demonstrate sub-three-second global streaming
delivery through the
Wowza Streaming Cloud™ service with Ultra Low Latency. This service
already powers massively scalable streaming experiences, from live
trivia events to streaming solutions at the world’s largest sporting
events. In addition to showcasing the power of the Ultra Low Latency
service, Wowza will unveil several updates to its Wowza
Streaming Engine™ software, as well as advancements to the Wowza
ClearCaster™ appliance.
Glass-to-Glass in 3 Seconds or Less
Wowza Streaming Cloud with Ultra Low Latency presents an API-based
platform for creating tomorrow’s live video experiences. Deployed on top
of Microsoft Azure, this revolutionary platform-as-a-service combines
enterprise-level stability and uptime with interactive
capabilities—providing sub-three-second streaming for massive audiences
anywhere in the world.
“Streaming applications and services today demand lightning-fast,
interactive video workflows to engage audiences and create revolutionary
user experiences. Our solution helps customers deliver live events and
engage audiences on any device,” said Dave
Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder at Wowza Media Systems. “Achieving
true glass-to-glass ultra low latency streaming requires innovation, and
this is where Wowza continually excels. We’re proud to offer the ideal
platform for markets such as gaming, live auctions and sports, or for
anyone who needs to deliver low-latency video to millions of viewers
around the world.”
The new service supports ultra low latency streaming across both mobile
and web applications through the Wowza GoCoder™ app and SDK, as well as
the HTML5-based Wowza Player.
SRT 1.3 Enables Port Sharing and VLC Playback
Wowza Streaming Engine with SRT has upgraded its functionality to
support SRT version 1.3, expected to release in early October. This
update allows for port sharing, which augments firewall traversal
techniques by supporting multiple connections on the same UDP
port—simplifying the challenges of complex streaming workflows.
Additionally, SRT playback with VLC media player is included in this
release.
As a co-founding member of the SRT
Alliance, Wowza and Haivision will co-sponsor an SRT Panel
Discussion on Sept. 15, 16:00 to 17:00 (CET) at the RAI in Amsterdam.
This panel session will explore real-world implementations, and will
discuss how the SRT open-source protocol and technology stack delivers
reliable, secure low-latency video over unpredictable networks such as
the public internet. To attend the SRT Panel Discussion, visit: https://events.srtalliance.org/ibc2018/srtpanel
Wowza ClearCaster Provides Even Higher Production Value
Wowza ClearCaster, the professional encoding appliance for Facebook
Live, is now whitelisted to support premium, high-quality transcoding
(e.g., access to 1080p, 60 fps). Pairing this new transcoding tier with
integral hardware and software updates from the ClearCaster gives
broadcasters crystal-clear high-motion video quality on Facebook Live.
In addition to updating its core functionality, ClearCaster now supports
titling and graphics through any browser-based source for broadcasts
requiring higher production value.
For broadcasters who require greater reliability, ClearCaster’s
end-to-end redundancy capabilities can run multiple devices, and
“failover” or toggle between two paired machines. Also, to help
broadcasters deliver to audiences beyond Facebook Live, ClearCaster can
simulcast live video streams through the Wowza Streaming Cloud service.
All of this new functionality can be remotely managed through Wowza
ClearCaster Manager: a user interface where users can start and stop
streams, adjust settings and more.
Browser-Based Broadcasts and Low-Latency Streaming with WebRTC
Wowza Streaming Engine will be enhancing support for WebRTC: the open
framework that enables Real-Time Communications through web browsers.
Wowza Streaming Engine™ software with WebRTC enables browsers and apps
to broadcast to the media server without additional encoders or
plug-ins. Wowza Streaming Engine will allow customers to design
low-latency WebRTC workflows or to ingest and convert WebRTC for larger
scale broadcasts.
Connect With Wowza at IBC
Wowza will provide several demonstrations of the new capabilities for
Wowza Streaming Engine, Wowza ClearCaster and Wowza Streaming Cloud with
Ultra Low Latency during the IBC Show. This year, there are multiple
ways to connect with Wowza at IBC:
-
Stop by Wowza stand 14.E08 at any time.
-
Visit us in the Facebook Video Solutions pavilion at 14.C45.
-
Come see us in the Microsoft Azure partner pavilion stand 1.C27.
IBC Special Promotions
To schedule a meeting and take advantage of these special on-site
promotions, visit: https://calendly.com/wowza/ibc-2018
