Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Woz U Education and Steven Hunter Expand Their Local Education Support by Providing STEAM Kits to School District 88

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 01:02pm EST

CHICAGO and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woz U Education, a personalized approach to instill a tech-based mindset in schoolchildren, and former NBA player and current Community Ambassador for the Phoenix Suns, Steven Hunter, announced today their continued support of $5M dollars to implement a technology-based education program at K-12 schools in Chicago’s metropolitan and surrounding areas.

The Steven Hunter Youth Foundation is driving the commitment to provide STEAM kits, an integrated approach to teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, to students participating in after-school programs.  This latest offering supports the students of the Bellwood School District 88 Title I after school program, the second district to benefit from this innovative STEAM initiative, which launched last August at schools in nearby District 89.

The program inspires students to acquire coding and software development skills. The STEAM kits enhance the classroom experience for students, requiring them to think computationally as they are introduced to coding lessons at the elementary and middle school levels. The launch of the program will be unveiled this Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 6:00pm at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School’s “Little Theatre” at 2501 Oak Street Bellwood, IL 60104.

“We are extremely proud to expand the reach of this initiative, and continue to enrich the education experiences of new groups of students,” says Karen Young, CEO, Woz U Education.  “All schoolchildren should have opportunities that expose them to hands-on, problem-solving projects that are vital to serving them later on as they pursue a career in technology.”

The growth of the program was propelled by the success of District 88’s first-annual STEAM Expo, which hosted 3,000 students, parents, staff and community members in April 2018. This latest partnership will challenge students to advance their knowledge in the field of aircraft and drones, and how they work.  Students will showcase their work at the 2019 STEAM Expo this coming April.

“It’s been truly inspiring to witness how our recent success of this STEAM initiative, launched just a few months ago, has ignited interest and support among surrounding school districts,” stated Hunter.  “Encouraging schoolchildren to develop a technology mindset at an early age will equip them with the skills for them to remain competitive, and flourish as they become tomorrow’s innovators.”

The initiative between Woz U Education, The Steven Hunter Youth Foundation and District 88 Education Foundation will provide webinar-based training sessions to demonstrate the lessons students will discover using the new STEAM kits, which include drone kits for students 3rd grade to 8th grade.

“We are extremely grateful to see Steven extend his support to the students in Bellwood,” said Victoria Hansen, District 88 Director of Curriculum & Instructional Services. “The STEAM kits offer students access to authentic, hands-on educational experiences, enabling them to develop valuable technology proficiency.  Educating our students in the tech category plays an integral role in guiding them on a successful career path.”

For more information about Woz U Education, visit www.wozueducation.com

To learn more about the District 88 schools participating in the program, visit https://www.sd88.org/

About Woz U Education
Woz U Education is a personalized approach to instill a tech-based mindset in schoolchildren. The STEAM modules cultivated by Woz U Education are designed to be instrumental in the development of students towards an architecture, engineering or technology-based career. Woz U Education learners dream, design, engineer, test, improve, and create through coding, robotics, drones, 3-D printing, and electronics. Learn more at www.wozueducation.com

Media Contacts:
TallGrass Public Relations for Woz U Education
Keira Rodriguez
keira.rodriguez@tallgrasspr.com
(914) 830-3241

District 88
Victoria Hansen
vhansen@sd88.org
(708) 257-7625

 

Woz U Education Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pPAPA JOHN 'L : Judge says Papa John's founder entitled to corporate records
AQ
01:24pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Portfolio Disclosures
PU
01:24pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:24pBANCO SANTANDER : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors
PU
01:24pMCDONALD : Loses 'Big Mac' Trademark in Dispute With Irish Fast-Food Chain
DJ
01:23pCAPITALA FINANCE : Group Announces $33.0 Million Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC |
AQ
01:23pCONTAGION : ® Announces 2019 Section Editors
BU
01:21pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : All roads lead to KASC Stadium
AQ
01:21pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Aéroports de Paris SA takes note of the ISA decision
AQ
01:20pInner City Youth to Compete in Chicago Chess Tournament
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.