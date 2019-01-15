Woz U Education and Steven Hunter Expand Their Local Education Support by Providing STEAM Kits to School District 88

CHICAGO and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woz U Education , a personalized approach to instill a tech-based mindset in schoolchildren, and former NBA player and current Community Ambassador for the Phoenix Suns, Steven Hunter, announced today their continued support of $5M dollars to implement a technology-based education program at K-12 schools in Chicago’s metropolitan and surrounding areas.

The Steven Hunter Youth Foundation is driving the commitment to provide STEAM kits, an integrated approach to teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, to students participating in after-school programs. This latest offering supports the students of the Bellwood School District 88 Title I after school program, the second district to benefit from this innovative STEAM initiative, which launched last August at schools in nearby District 89.

The program inspires students to acquire coding and software development skills. The STEAM kits enhance the classroom experience for students, requiring them to think computationally as they are introduced to coding lessons at the elementary and middle school levels. The launch of the program will be unveiled this Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 6:00pm at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School’s “Little Theatre” at 2501 Oak Street Bellwood, IL 60104.

“We are extremely proud to expand the reach of this initiative, and continue to enrich the education experiences of new groups of students,” says Karen Young, CEO, Woz U Education. “All schoolchildren should have opportunities that expose them to hands-on, problem-solving projects that are vital to serving them later on as they pursue a career in technology.”

The growth of the program was propelled by the success of District 88’s first-annual STEAM Expo, which hosted 3,000 students, parents, staff and community members in April 2018. This latest partnership will challenge students to advance their knowledge in the field of aircraft and drones, and how they work. Students will showcase their work at the 2019 STEAM Expo this coming April.

“It’s been truly inspiring to witness how our recent success of this STEAM initiative, launched just a few months ago, has ignited interest and support among surrounding school districts,” stated Hunter. “Encouraging schoolchildren to develop a technology mindset at an early age will equip them with the skills for them to remain competitive, and flourish as they become tomorrow’s innovators.”

The initiative between Woz U Education, The Steven Hunter Youth Foundation and District 88 Education Foundation will provide webinar-based training sessions to demonstrate the lessons students will discover using the new STEAM kits, which include drone kits for students 3rd grade to 8th grade.

“We are extremely grateful to see Steven extend his support to the students in Bellwood,” said Victoria Hansen, District 88 Director of Curriculum & Instructional Services. “The STEAM kits offer students access to authentic, hands-on educational experiences, enabling them to develop valuable technology proficiency. Educating our students in the tech category plays an integral role in guiding them on a successful career path.”

For more information about Woz U Education, visit www.wozueducation.com .

To learn more about the District 88 schools participating in the program, visit https://www.sd88.org/

About Woz U Education

Woz U Education is a personalized approach to instill a tech-based mindset in schoolchildren. The STEAM modules cultivated by Woz U Education are designed to be instrumental in the development of students towards an architecture, engineering or technology-based career. Woz U Education learners dream, design, engineer, test, improve, and create through coding, robotics, drones, 3-D printing, and electronics. Learn more at www.wozueducation.com .

Media Contacts:

TallGrass Public Relations for Woz U Education

Keira Rodriguez

keira.rodriguez@tallgrasspr.com

(914) 830-3241

District 88

Victoria Hansen

vhansen@sd88.org

(708) 257-7625



