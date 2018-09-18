Wrangler :® is First to Adopt Dry Indigo® Denim

Wrangler® today confirmed an agreement for denim fabric to be
produced later this year with a new foam-dyeing process that will
eliminate 99 percent of the water typically used in the indigo-dyeing.
Wrangler is the first brand to embrace the innovative technology, which
is expected to transform the denim industry.
“While we have been able to reduce 3 billion liters of water in product
finishing during the past 10 years, we know that more needs to be done
across the entire supply chain,” said Wrangler President, Tom Waldron.
“Foam technology reduces water consumption and pollution further
upstream, helping our fabric suppliers to dramatically minimize the
impacts of making denim fabric blue.”
Recognizing the potential of this breakthrough, Wrangler and the Walmart
Foundation provided Texas Tech University with early-stage funding for
development of the foam-dying process. The iconic denim brand helped
introduce fabric mills to the latest technology and now will incorporate
the first foam-dyed denim into a line of jeans launching in 2019.
“We invested in the development of this innovation, because we believe
it can drastically change the denim industry for the better,” Waldron
said. “We’re grateful to have an industry-leading partner in Royo, with
whom we are taking this revolutionary step towards more sustainable
denim.”
Tejidos Royo, a Spanish fabric mill with a reputation for prioritizing
environmental performance, will be the first to integrate the foam-dye
process, which it calls Dry Indigo®. Royo is scheduled to receive the
foam-dye equipment in October and expects to begin supplying Wrangler
with denim before the end of the year.
“We’re excited Wrangler is dedicating an entire line of jeans to this
innovation,” said Tejidos Royo Sales Director, Jose Royo. “Our Dry
Indigo process nearly erases the environmental impact of denim dyeing
and represents the next generation of denim production.”
The first line of foam-dyed jeans will be Wrangler’s most recent action
to minimize environmental impact and save precious resources. Among the
brand’s demonstrated sustainability activities are the ongoing work in
U.S. sustainable cotton and a commitment to reduce water usage by five
billion liters by 2020. According to Royo, applying indigo dye to raw
denim with foam instead of water will eliminate the need for the tens of
millions of gallons of water typically consumed by conventional wet-dye
systems.
About Wrangler
Wrangler has been an icon in authentic American style around the world
for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy founded in the American west,
Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its
collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring
those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day.
Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including owned stores
in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mid-tier mass-market retailers,
specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. A VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC)
brand, Wrangler is backed by one of the world’s largest apparel,
footwear and accessories companies with socially and environmentally
responsible operations spanning numerous geographies. For more
information, visit Wrangler.com.
About Tejidos Royo
Tejidos Royo is a Spanish Company founded in 1903, Valencia (Spain).
Leader in the textile industry in Europe and with international vocation
(present in more than 30 countries). As part of its DNA, Tejidos Royo is
guiding the textile industry to the new era of sustainability and
Protection of Human Rights throughout the whole Value Chain. Takes the
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as its own (Tejidos Royo
your eco-innovation partner "Fabrics with Values")
TEJIDOS ROYO is committed and continuously reinvesting in talent,
business innovation, technology, processes and machinery. Being
innovative allows us to improve and make the world a better place for
all, be more competitive and offer the market products with differential
value in textile world.
For more information, visit tejidosroyo.com
