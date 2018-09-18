Wrangler :® is First to Adopt Dry Indigo® Denim

The iconic American brand is leading a revolution in denim manufacturing

Wrangler® today confirmed an agreement for denim fabric to be produced later this year with a new foam-dyeing process that will eliminate 99 percent of the water typically used in the indigo-dyeing. Wrangler is the first brand to embrace the innovative technology, which is expected to transform the denim industry.

“While we have been able to reduce 3 billion liters of water in product finishing during the past 10 years, we know that more needs to be done across the entire supply chain,” said Wrangler President, Tom Waldron. “Foam technology reduces water consumption and pollution further upstream, helping our fabric suppliers to dramatically minimize the impacts of making denim fabric blue.”

Recognizing the potential of this breakthrough, Wrangler and the Walmart Foundation provided Texas Tech University with early-stage funding for development of the foam-dying process. The iconic denim brand helped introduce fabric mills to the latest technology and now will incorporate the first foam-dyed denim into a line of jeans launching in 2019.

“We invested in the development of this innovation, because we believe it can drastically change the denim industry for the better,” Waldron said. “We’re grateful to have an industry-leading partner in Royo, with whom we are taking this revolutionary step towards more sustainable denim.”

Tejidos Royo, a Spanish fabric mill with a reputation for prioritizing environmental performance, will be the first to integrate the foam-dye process, which it calls Dry Indigo®. Royo is scheduled to receive the foam-dye equipment in October and expects to begin supplying Wrangler with denim before the end of the year.

“We’re excited Wrangler is dedicating an entire line of jeans to this innovation,” said Tejidos Royo Sales Director, Jose Royo. “Our Dry Indigo process nearly erases the environmental impact of denim dyeing and represents the next generation of denim production.”

The first line of foam-dyed jeans will be Wrangler’s most recent action to minimize environmental impact and save precious resources. Among the brand’s demonstrated sustainability activities are the ongoing work in U.S. sustainable cotton and a commitment to reduce water usage by five billion liters by 2020. According to Royo, applying indigo dye to raw denim with foam instead of water will eliminate the need for the tens of millions of gallons of water typically consumed by conventional wet-dye systems.

About Wrangler

Wrangler has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy founded in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day.

Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including owned stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mid-tier mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. A VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, Wrangler is backed by one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies with socially and environmentally responsible operations spanning numerous geographies. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Tejidos Royo

Tejidos Royo is a Spanish Company founded in 1903, Valencia (Spain). Leader in the textile industry in Europe and with international vocation (present in more than 30 countries). As part of its DNA, Tejidos Royo is guiding the textile industry to the new era of sustainability and Protection of Human Rights throughout the whole Value Chain. Takes the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as its own (Tejidos Royo your eco-innovation partner "Fabrics with Values")

TEJIDOS ROYO is committed and continuously reinvesting in talent, business innovation, technology, processes and machinery. Being innovative allows us to improve and make the world a better place for all, be more competitive and offer the market products with differential value in textile world.

For more information, visit tejidosroyo.com

