Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wrap Technologies : Nine More Departments Complete Wrap Training Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company') (WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported that trainers from the Philadelphia Police Department and eight other departments across the country have completed 'Train the Trainer' sessions since the Company's last report released mid-February.

52 police departments across the U.S. have now received training; 202 of their trainers are now certified BolaWrap 100 instructors and can train other officers.

Philadelphia Police Department is the nation's fourth largest police department with 6,300 sworn members, and initially plans to train and equip more than 50 officers with the BolaWrap.

'We are continuing to see positive responses from our training sessions and excitement about deploying the BolaWrap in the field,' said Lee Leatherman, Director of Training at Wrap Technologies.

Wrap Technologies' recent hire, Rick Guilbault, founder of TASER International's Training Academy, has assembled a team of 5 experienced and well-known trainers from different regions across the U.S. to form the Wrap Training Academy Advisory Board.

'The Wrap Training Academy Advisory Board will provide guidance in creating and maintaining a world class training program for Wrap Technologies. We are excited to be working with some of the top law enforcement trainers in the country, and we are honored that they have agreed to share their diverse knowledge and experience to keep Wrap Technologies on the cutting edge of law enforcement training,' said Mr. Guilbault, VP of Training at Wrap Technologies.

Additionally, Mr. Guilbault has instituted a strategic development in the Company's goal to streamline the BolaWrap's sales cycle. Master Trainers from the Company, in addition to Company executives, will now be attending demonstrations of the BolaWrap at police departments across the country in order to facilitate conversation with line level trainers during the demonstrations themselves.

Disclaimer

Wrap Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pERG S P A : Remuneration Report
PU
02:55pAXA : S.A. announces the successful completion of a Secondary Common Stock Offering of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and related Share Buyback
PU
02:55pAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : 25 March 2019 Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 24 View News Release →
PU
02:53pGRATITUDE HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:53pABCO ENERGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:53pSUNSET ISLAND GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:53pAP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms
AQ
02:52pNVIDIA : Mellanox to stay independent within Nvidia with Waldman at its head, CEO says
AQ
02:51pCANADIANS QUESTION RATIFICATION OF NEW NORTH AMERICAN TRADE DEAL : Ottawa
RE
02:51pPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : P&C year net down 22% to RMB15.49 billion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.