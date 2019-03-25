Wrap Technologies : Nine More Departments Complete Wrap Training Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company') (WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today reported that trainers from the Philadelphia Police Department and eight other departments across the country have completed 'Train the Trainer' sessions since the Company's last report released mid-February.

52 police departments across the U.S. have now received training; 202 of their trainers are now certified BolaWrap 100 instructors and can train other officers.

Philadelphia Police Department is the nation's fourth largest police department with 6,300 sworn members, and initially plans to train and equip more than 50 officers with the BolaWrap.

'We are continuing to see positive responses from our training sessions and excitement about deploying the BolaWrap in the field,' said Lee Leatherman, Director of Training at Wrap Technologies.

Wrap Technologies' recent hire, Rick Guilbault, founder of TASER International's Training Academy, has assembled a team of 5 experienced and well-known trainers from different regions across the U.S. to form the Wrap Training Academy Advisory Board.

'The Wrap Training Academy Advisory Board will provide guidance in creating and maintaining a world class training program for Wrap Technologies. We are excited to be working with some of the top law enforcement trainers in the country, and we are honored that they have agreed to share their diverse knowledge and experience to keep Wrap Technologies on the cutting edge of law enforcement training,' said Mr. Guilbault, VP of Training at Wrap Technologies.

Additionally, Mr. Guilbault has instituted a strategic development in the Company's goal to streamline the BolaWrap's sales cycle. Master Trainers from the Company, in addition to Company executives, will now be attending demonstrations of the BolaWrap at police departments across the country in order to facilitate conversation with line level trainers during the demonstrations themselves.