Wrapify Releases First-of-Its-Kind OOH Measurement and Attribution Dashboard

07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrapify, the performance-driven ad tech platform for brands powered by out-of-home (OOH) and the gig economy, today announced its newest update to its online dashboard, providing real-time access to its attribution and retargeting data for a moving OOH ad placement.

"It is really exciting to see attribution technology persist across the OOH ecosystem,” said Udi Ledergor, CMO at Gong. “It helps demonstrate the value and ROI of OOH, which has always been a big challenge for marketers. It also helps bridge the gap between offline and online marketing, which we've all been trying to do for the better part of a decade."

With the recent pandemic and recession in 2020, brands are looking for unique ways to hyper-target their ideal markets, not just out on the streets, but in targeted neighborhoods and homes as well. As brands have increasingly been returning to advertising outside of the home more than ever, Wrapify’s latest advertiser dashboard allows them to measure this medium digitally for effective monitoring and scaling.

“Helping media strategists visualize campaign performance data in real time is fundamental to informed decision making,” explains Kasper Koczab, OOH industry veteran. “With these new dashboard features, Wrapify is leading the way among OOH providers by giving brands the insights they need to make the most of their media investments.”

Wrapify continues to innovate its digital OOH offering for brands and agencies with improved data visualization, retargeting and OOH attribution metrics that are accessible online — a first-of-its-kind for a moving OOH placement. In addition to the updated and streamlined performance, Wrapify’s brand partners now have access to a multitude of new capabilities including Attribution Reporting from OOH Exposure, Retargeted Reporting, OOH Media Measurement and Data Visualization and SWARM — Wrapify’s day-of-event route mapping and proof of performance photo access.

“The key to selling ads to brands is proof it works,” said Wrapify co-founder and CEO James Heller.  “Measuring and attributing OOH exposure should be as easy as measuring display or search. Our platform enables brands and agencies to measure campaigns by setting goals for online conversions, driving foot-traffic or in-app activity. With our newest Dashboard updates to the platform, customizing your brand’s ROI for OOH is now possible.”

For more information on Wrapify Advertiser Dashboard 2.0, please visit https://www.wrapify.com/.

About Wrapify
With a powerful combination of OOH, digital and the gig economy, Wrapify empowers Fortune 500 brands to reach audiences in an omnichannel environment - while delivering measurable, actionable analytics to prove its effectiveness. This high-recall ad tech platform combines the impact of out of home advertising with the scalability, targeting and accountability of digital.

Brands including AT&T, Coca-Cola and Zoom reach and engage audiences that interact with Wrapified vehicles across channels and devices, driving awareness, attribution and conversion. Wrapify enables brands to target and scale ad campaigns nationwide, across screens and channels, as well as access to data in real-time to measure performance.

280,000+ drivers in the US use the Wrapify App to earn extra income simply by driving. Founded in 2015, Wrapify is headquartered in San Diego, CA. Learn more at wrapify.com.

Media Contact
Alexis Roberts
Blast PR
alexis@blastpr.com
805-886-8511

Wrapify Contact
Jenny Gensch
Marketing
jgensch@wrapify.com

Primary Logo


