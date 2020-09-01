Wrench Group Acquires All About Water in Phoenix Area

Wrench Group LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, water and electrical services, announced today the acquisition of All About Water, based in Chandler, Ariz. This is the rapidly growing firm’s fifth acquisition in 2020.

All About Water has been providing plumbing and water treatment services to customers in the Phoenix metropolitan area since the 1970s. The company provides whole-home water filtration, new drinking water systems, advanced water softeners and plumbing repair services.

The acquisition of All About Water expands the Wrench Group footprint in Phoenix, and furthers the organization’s efforts to provide industry-leading home services to consumers.

“We are excited about our partnership with All About Water,” said Ken Haines, Wrench Group Chief Executive Officer. “All About Water has an exceptional reputation in the Phoenix market because of their decades-long commitment to superior service and customer satisfaction.”

All About Water is headquartered in Chandler, and will remain focused on providing water and plumbing services in the Phoenix metropolitan area. This addition for Wrench Group expands its already strong presence in Phoenix, where they operate in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical space under the flagship name of Parker and Sons.

“All About Water is committed to providing quality products along with the highest level of customer service,” said Ashley Greene, General Manager of All About Water. “Our partnership with Wrench allows us to continue our efforts as the water treatment specialist throughout Maricopa County, and gives us a competitive advantage as we grow.”

ABOUT WRENCH GROUP

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves over 550,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Naples, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901006014/en/