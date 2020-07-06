Wrench Group, LLC, a Leading Provider of Home Services in the U.S., Partners With Service Champions North, Creating Flagship Presence in Northern California

Wrench Group LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, water and electrical services, announced today the acquisition of Service Champions North (“Service Champions”), which will be the first California location for Wrench.

Service Champions is a leading heating and air-conditioning company, with locations in Concord, Livermore, Pleasanton, Sacramento, and San Jose. Since 2002, Service Champions has been committed to providing San Francisco Bay Area and metropolitan Sacramento customers with air conditioner and furnace repair, maintenance, and replacement services. “The Wrench organization is excited to establish a presence in Northern California,” said Ken Haines, Wrench Group CEO. “Service Champions has become a household name in their markets with an unmatched customer reputation.”

Haines continued, “Part of Wrench’s strategy is to partner with market leaders, and Service Champions has experienced impressive growth over many years and prides itself on its positive customer loyalty. We are looking forward to having them join the Wrench organization and look forward to working together to grow in the California market.”

“Our culture is unique and special, and it’s been our competitive advantage for more than 17 years,” said Kevin Comerford, Owner and President, Service Champions North. “I’m delighted to have found a partner whose core values align with ours. We’re excited about the tremendous growth we see in our future and the opportunities that growth will provide for our team members both personally and professionally,” Comerford added.

Comerford, and his seasoned management team, will continue to lead the organization on this next phase of growth.

ABOUT WRENCH GROUP

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves over 550,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Naples, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com

ABOUT SERVICE CHAMPIONS NORTH

Service Champions North specializes in residential heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services with five locations in Northern California. As part of the transaction, Service Champions was represented by Intrepid Investment Bankers, Greenburg Glusker LLP., Holthouse, Carlin & Van Trigt LLP., Buxbaum HCS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005504/en/