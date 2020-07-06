Wrench Group, a Leading Provider of Home Services, Acquires Easy A/C Located in Tampa, Fla.

Wrench Group (“Wrench”), a national leader in home repair, replacement, and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, water and electrical services, announced today the acquisition of Easy A/C (“Easy A/C”) located in Tampa, Fla.

Easy A/C has been locally owned and operated by Keith Westbrook and Dave Whittington since 2001 and has provided prompt air conditioning, electrical and plumbing services to customers in Polk, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, and Hillsborough Counties. “The acquisition of Easy A/C further establishes Wrench Group in the Tampa and St. Petersburg markets,” said Ken Haines, Wrench Group CEO. “Easy A/C is a strong operation, with an experienced team to continue our growth efforts.”

“The Easy A/C team is thrilled to be joining Wrench Group. We share a commitment to honesty and integrity and for almost two decades have served customers in our market through these core values,” said Keith Westbrook and Dave Whittington, co-founders.

Easy A/C will be combining its operations with CoolToday, headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and transition its brand to Easy CoolToday. CoolToday, serving Sarasota and the surrounding areas since 1963, was acquired by Wrench Group in April 2019, and has quickly expanded its service offerings to Tampa, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers and Naples. “Easy A/C is an established and growing organization, and I am looking forward to delivering the highest level of quality and service to our customers,” said Jaime DiDomenico, CoolToday President.

ABOUT WRENCH GROUP

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves over 550,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Naples, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005502/en/