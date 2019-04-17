Wrexham County Borough Council : Learn with a cup of coffee

If you like learning and drinking coffee at the same time, then Tŷ Pawb has you covered.
On Friday, April 19, from 9:30am until 11:30am , Tŷ Pawb will be hosting Crafty Coffee - a popular event that's been enjoyed by lots of folks in recent times.
This month's event will give you the opportunity to learn how to paint on glass candle jars…and enjoy a tour around the art gallery to see what materials are used in the exhibitions currently on display.
The event only costs £2 per person and includes a hot drink for you to enjoy.
If this sounds like you, then come and learn with a cup of coffee.
For more information email Tŷ Pawb.
