Wrexham County Borough Council : Learn with a cup of coffee

If you like learning and drinking coffee at the same time, then Tŷ Pawb has you covered.

On Friday, April 19, from 9:30am until 11:30am , Tŷ Pawb will be hosting Crafty Coffee - a popular event that's been enjoyed by lots of folks in recent times.

This month's event will give you the opportunity to learn how to paint on glass candle jars…and enjoy a tour around the art gallery to see what materials are used in the exhibitions currently on display.

The event only costs £2 per person and includes a hot drink for you to enjoy.

If this sounds like you, then come and learn with a cup of coffee.

For more information email Tŷ Pawb.

