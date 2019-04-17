Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wrexham County Borough Council : Learn with a cup of coffee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:08am EDT

If you like learning and drinking coffee at the same time, then Tŷ Pawb has you covered.

On Friday, April 19, from 9:30am until 11:30am , Tŷ Pawb will be hosting Crafty Coffee - a popular event that's been enjoyed by lots of folks in recent times.

ARTS, MARKETS, COMMUNITY EVENTS - GET NEWS FROM TŶ PAWB STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

This month's event will give you the opportunity to learn how to paint on glass candle jars…and enjoy a tour around the art gallery to see what materials are used in the exhibitions currently on display.

The event only costs £2 per person and includes a hot drink for you to enjoy.

If this sounds like you, then come and learn with a cup of coffee.

For more information email Tŷ Pawb.

Sign up to receive regular news and updates from Tŷ Pawb.

GET UPDATES FROM TŶ PAWB

Disclaimer

Wrexham County Borough Council published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Meeting with the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France
PU
06:38aWTO BOEING DISPUTE : EU issues preliminary list of U.S. products considered for countermeasures
PU
06:38aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 17 / 04 / 2019
PU
06:35aLBA Ware to Exhibit in Innovation Alley at Second Annual FinTech South Conference
SE
06:33aCLECAT COMITÉ DE LIAISON EUROPÉEN : Shippers' and Forwarders' Associations Commit to Accelerating Logistics Emissions Footprinting and Reduction
PU
06:33aBDSI BUNDESVERBAND DER DEUTSCHEN SÜßW : CAOBISCO Statistical Bulletin published
PU
06:31aRICHARD LI : Chief executive of China's JD.com back in spotlight over civil suit accusation of rape
RE
06:19aAramco plans to buy Shell's stake in Saudi refining JV - sources
RE
06:16aMalaysian assets slide as index review stokes outflow fears
RE
06:14aGerman government slashes 2019 growth forecast to 0.5 percent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About