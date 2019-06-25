Wright Printing Takes The Lead As First U.S. Install Of Fujifilm's New J Press 750S

HANOVER PARK, Ill., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leader Wright Printing installs Fujifilm's third generation J Press 750S, the most productive production inkjet platform available.

"We've experienced double-digit growth over the years," said Mark Wright, owner, Wright Printing. "It's due to the impressive line-up of J Press digital inkjet technology we have acquired. Inkjet is the way now, and into the future. If you're going to be making an investment, I cannot understand why you'd be investing in offset."

Joining two existing J Press 720S presses within the expansive Wright Printing facility in Omaha, Nebraska, its J Press 750S is the first U.S. install and has rapidly evolved into a standout solution.

The J Press 750S – the need for speed

"The speed and size increases on the J Press 750S are fantastic," said Andy Cowles, digital production manager, Wright Printing. "We already know how great the J Press 720S presses are, and the J Press 750S expands options for us as we anticipate run lengths upwards of 5,000 sheets. Increased run lengths result in outputting higher volumes of work, with uptime near 97 percent; it's amazing."

"The J Press 750S has been a real victory," says Wright.

Color consistency

Throughout his 50 years of industry experience, Mark Wright knows color consistency for brand owners is critical.

"Color variation is not an issue with the J Press," says Wright. "With our J Press line-up we operate three shifts, five days a week, all-process color, on 128 different stocks. The colors do not vary, color consistency with the J Press is second to none; it's the truth. When clients look at the output, they say 'oh that's offset' and I proudly tell them, 'no it's not!'"

Mardra Sikora, CEO, Wright Printing comments, "When clients tell us 'this is a critical color and we need a better solution,' with the J Press we can guarantee the output will look the same, start to finish, job to job; it's a tremendous selling point. We are experiencing new business and repeat business as a direct result of our three J Press digital inkjet solutions."

Continues Cowles, "We can run the same job on all three presses and match them today, tomorrow, and in the future. The first sheet out is the last sheet out, because we take that sheet and we set it right on top of the load, and we send it with the job, because it's perfect."

Coating is not a requirement on the J Press

"For 40 years I had to talk my clients into coating, and now I'm talking clients out of it," says Wright. "In the past with offset it was always necessary to coat the sheet because we were going to bend, fold, spindle, etc., and the reason we would add a coat is because with offset, the ink would scuff. The high quality output on the J Press doesn't require coating, so it's much more efficient."

The J Press 750S delivers the industry benchmark in quality, reliability and repeatability through advancement in technology across all aspects of digital printing. The J Press 750S combines all of the best qualities of offset, such as durability and reliability, while incorporating the newest leading technologies and benefits of digital inkjet technology to achieve a quality level that out-performs offset.

The all-new J Press 750S, with an unsurpassed level of inkjet productivity; capable of generating 3,600 B2 sheets per hour, for both static and variable jobs, with a new maximum sheet size of 23" x 29.5" (585mm x 750mm) delivering a six-up imposition of letter-size output.

Fujifilm's new flagship J Press 750S (known as 'Jet Press' outside of North America) continues to lead the industry in innovation. Taking the core technologies of the 720S, the J Press 750S further raises the bar by adopting the company's latest quality and environmental enrichments, with a keen focus on even further improving productivity and enhancing the ROI.

The J Press 750S features the industry leading FUJIFILM Dimatix Samba™ printheads along with a 6-up letter size imposition and increased speed, delivering double the sellable output over the previous version. This is all accomplished while reducing the overall footprint by 15 percent and reducing energy consumption by 23 percent.

Proofing and print samples with the J Press

"It's a lot easier to sell clients a product when you can hand them the exact output," said Wright. "We proof on the J Presses, and we are literally giving the client the final product up-front."

"The J Press provides a cost-effective and high-quality solution for our client's projects," adds Sikora.

