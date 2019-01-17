Wright State Faculty Union (AAUP) Strike Against Federal Investigations of Administration and Ethics Issues

In response to a list of controversies surrounding Wright State
University (WSU) administration and the Board of Trustees which have
generated significant financial strain, Faculty have begun packing up
their offices in preparation for their strike which begins this Tuesday,
January 22nd.
The Trustees, chaired by Doug Fecher, CEO of the local Wright Patt
Credit Union, and administration of Wright State have had a tenure
marked by controversy. A partial list of these questionable
activities by the administration and Board of Trustees includes:
“Wright State’s Administration has spared no expense when it comes to
protecting themselves from the consequences of their actions. Now that
the bill has come due, their answer is to dilute the quality of Wright
State’s education with more classes per teacher and less time for
research. Enough.” said Marty Kich, President of American Association of
University Professors, Wright State chapter (AAUP-WSU).
Kich continued, “How poorly has the administration performed its mission
to support learning? As President Cheryl Schrader has made clear through
email, she will immediately stop the pay and cancel the health insurance
of every teacher who strikes. Every teacher striking will have to pay
enormous COBRA premiums and lose hundreds perhaps thousands in wages.
Despite this enormous expense, hundreds of faculty are going on strike
to fight for public education.”
A complete list of administration controversies (with documentation)
surrounding consulting agreements, conflicts of interest and financial
management is available at AAUP-WSU’s website at https://aaup-wsu.org/background-on-wright-states-budget-issues/
