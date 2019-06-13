Wrike : Founder and CEO Andrew Filev Named to Silicon Valley Business Journal's Esteemed “40 Under 40” List of Rising Stars

Filev and Company Helped Establish and Define Collaborative Work Management Category

Wrike, the collaborative work management platform for high-performance teams, announced today that Founder and CEO Andrew Filev is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's “40 Under 40” honorees for 2019. Filev, 36, first became an entrepreneur nearly 20 years ago and has served as CEO of Wrike since founding the company in 2006 at age 23 - long before CWM was a defined category. Wrike has twice been named a leader in both the Forrester Wave™ reports for Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise (2016 and 2018) that the analyst firm has published, and the company continues to refine what it means to be a CWM platform.

“I’m honored to have a spot on this prestigious list in a region with no shortage of incredibly accomplished leaders,” said Filev. “I grew up dreaming of being a founder in Silicon Valley, so this is a really meaningful recognition for me personally, and I hope my team at Wrike know they are also a huge part of this success story.”

Filev's patient, measured approach to building a company, helped earn him a spot on the 40 Under 40 list and contributed to him being named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Northern California region. He bootstrapped Wrike until 2013 before raising a Series A round of funding from Bain Capital Ventures. Since then, he’s continued to grow the company methodically, raising relatively small amounts of investment capital as needed while achieving phenomenal growth results. Today, millions of users rely on the Wrike platform for collaborative work management, which Filev says was conceived when he realized that collaboration tools like email were no longer adequate for the rapidly accelerating pace of business he witnessed in the early 2000s.

“Anyone who works with Andrew could tell you that his energy level is inspiring,” says Wrike Vice President of People Operations Megan Barbier. “He’s the visionary behind Wrike’s product and culture, and his employees at Wrike are drawn to the company because they share his belief that the internet should make work easier, not more difficult.”

Wrike has over 800 employees globally in locations including Tokyo, Melbourne, and Dublin, Ireland. The company has been named one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ List for the last four years, was recognized as a Top Workplace by the Bay Area News Group for the fourth consecutive year in 2018, and named one of the Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal in 2018.

“The 40 Under 40 awards are among the most prestigious we give out each year,” said J. Jennings Moss, the editor-in-chief and general manager of the Silicon Valley Business Journal. “We pick the 40 not just because they’re great at business or have shown real success in their careers. We pick them because they’re leaders, both in their workplace and in the community.”

The Wrike platform brings out the best in teams by empowering them with a single digital workplace packed with all of the powerful tools, features, and integrations they need to do their very best work at scale. It features enterprise-grade security and work management capabilities that are both powerful enough to meet the needs of traditional project managers yet flexible enough to benefit the everyday worker. The Wrike platform delivers seamless collaboration, a single source of truth, real-time visibility, work automation, and real-time reporting.

SVBJ’s 40 Under 40 honorees are selected by a panel of judges that includes past honorees, and SVBJ editors looked at a variety of factors to determine who would be in the 40: among them, success at work, career trajectory, and involvement in outside charitable activities. The 2019 40 Under 40 class will be profiled in the July 26 issue of the publication.

About Wrike

Wrike is the collaborative work management platform for market leaders. The Wrike platform helps organizations align work with the most important business objectives, create new efficiencies, and drive results. It brings out the best in teams by giving them a single digital workplace with all the tools, features, and integrations needed to manage, automate, and complete work at scale. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for more than 18,000 organizations, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Edelman, and two million users across 140 countries. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005145/en/