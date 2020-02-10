Log in
Wrike : Joins Microsoft Ignite Tour 2020 To Help IT Professionals and Developers Expand and Develop New Skills for a New Decade

02/10/2020 | 08:02am EST

Wrike Leaders Will Share Best Practices for Microsoft Teams Integration with Ignite Tour Attendees

Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Ignite Tour 2020. The Microsoft Ignite Tour is a global event series that helps attendees gain practical insights and best practices on the future of cloud development, data, IT, and business intelligence from Microsoft and its partners. Wrike will join the Microsoft Ignite Tour for its event in Sydney on February 13th and 14th.

“Wrike is thrilled to be a Microsoft Gold Partner and to have the opportunity to join these exciting events exploring the future of cloud technology,” said Andrew Filev, CEO and founder of Wrike. “The Microsoft Ignite Tour is a must-attend for IT leaders looking to up-level their cloud game in 2020 and beyond.”

In Sydney, Wrike Head of Partnerships Joe Merrill will deliver an unmissable session on Wrike and Microsoft Teams: Where “active users” are truly engaged.

“Wrike stands out as a partner that understands what it takes to engage users with an integration in Microsoft Teams,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. “We’re pleased to have them share their expertise with Ignite Tour attendees.”

More information about the Microsoft Ignite Tour, including venue locations and agendas, is available at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/ignite-the-tour/. More information about Wrike and Microsoft Teams is available at: https://www.wrike.com/apps/chat-messaging/microsoft-teams/

About Wrike

Wrike is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. With more than 20,000 customers, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Ogilvy, and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
