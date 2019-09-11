Wrike : Names Saranya Babu as Senior Vice President of Marketing to Support Rapid Growth

Seasoned Marketing Leader Brings Two Decades of High-Tech Experience to the Collaborative Work Management Platform Provider

Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, welcomes Saranya Babu to its executive team as Senior Vice President of Marketing. She will oversee all aspects of marketing, including demand generation strategy, product marketing, and communications. Babu’s extensive experience in B2B marketing, strong legacy of successful go-to-market strategies, and proven ability to lead high-performance teams will be invaluable for Wrike.

“Marketing leaders with both charisma and a proven track record, like Saranya, are a rare find,” said Wrike CEO and Founder Andrew Filev. “She has a unique balance of strategic vision and ability to execute with precision, and her highly collaborative style will be welcomed here at Wrike. Saranya complements our current executive team and is the right person to lead our marketing department as we continue to navigate our way through this stage of hyper-growth.”

Babu has held various leadership roles in marketing at several technology companies. This experience has provided her with the opportunity to hone her diverse skills in enterprise go-to-market strategy development, demand generation, marketing operations, field marketing, and more. Before joining Wrike, Babu was Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Instapage where she grew revenue and valuation by 4X, customer base by 3X, and annual contract value by 30X. Babu previously held roles at ChargePoint, Inc., BDNA (acquired by Flexera), Dell, and NetApp.

“The collaborative work management space has gained incredible traction over the last couple of years as more and more enterprise executives are beginning to understand the indispensable role a platform like Wrike plays in achieving operational excellence,” said Babu. “I used a work management tool in one of my previous roles, so I know just how effective they can be, but seeing the incredible breadth of features, capabilities, and benefits Wrike delivers, has opened my eyes to the enormous potential it has to transform how work gets done today and impact the future of work. I’m thrilled to be joining such a dynamic leadership team and even more excited about making Wrike a must-have tool for every company.”

Wrike is the most versatile work management platform. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work is done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, more than 18,000 customers, including Hootsuite, Tiffany & Co., and Ogilvy, and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to manage, execute, and complete work at scale. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.

