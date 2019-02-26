Wrike : Survey Finds Compensation to be Most Important Factor in Happiness at Work; Nearly Two-Thirds of Happiest Employees Traded Pay for Happiness

Wrike Happiness Index Reveals Happier Employees Rank Flexibility and
Meaningful Work Above Compensation
Wrike, the collaborative work management platform for high-performance
teams, today released a new set of data from its Happiness
Index, which focuses on compensation, benefits, and perks. According
to the survey, U.S. employees rank “compensation” as the most important
factor in their happiness, followed by “flexible hours/and the ability
to work remotely,” and “doing meaningful work.” Happier employees rank
doing meaningful work as the most important factor to workplace
happiness and sixty-two percent of them have taken a pay cut to find
happiness in another role at some point in their careers.
“Companies have long sought for new ways to engage employees and build
loyalty with their culture and create happy workplaces with perks, but
it’s hard to pin down how those efforts have added up to happiness,”
said Wrike Vice President of People Operations Megan Barbier. “As more
and more offices transform into digital workplaces, we’re seeing a trend
where cultures are extending beyond the watercooler and into chats,
digital conversation threads, and collaboration tools. This survey shows
that employees that rely upon such digital platforms feel a stronger
connection to their teams, and greater desire to spend time with
colleagues outside of work.”
The Happiness Index also reveals a correlation between users of
collaborative work management (CWM) software and a preference for
team-based perks and rewards over individual compensation. The most
important workplace perk to CWM users is “team events,” and only 11
percent of CWM users say “I don’t care about perks, show me the money,”
compared to 41 percent of non-CWM users.
“This survey shows that engaging employees and making the workplace
somewhere people want to be is a multi-faceted effort, with competitive
compensation and a meaningful work experience at the core, but with
technology that enables seamless collaboration playing an increasingly
greater role,” added Barbier.
Additional Key Findings:
-
The survey also reveals strong gender differences when it comes to in
work happiness drivers. Men are more willing than women to trade
additional monetary compensation for better perks in the workplace
like onsite gyms, snacks, and happy hours. Women are 126 percent more
likely to say “I don’t care about perks, show me the money.”
-
While overall, respondents cite compensation as the most important
factor to their happiness, men rank “management and leadership” in the
top spot. Men are also 63 percent more likely than women to say they
have taken a pay cut at some point in their career to accept a job
that has made them happier.
-
Those who report having taken a pay cut to improve their happiness are
63 percent more likely to say they are “mostly happy” or “elated” with
their current jobs than those who have not.
-
The happiest employees rank doing meaningful work, flexible hours/the
ability to work remotely, and compensation, as the top three happiness
factors, respectively.
Wrike commissioned Atomik Research, an independent creative market
research agency, to conduct this survey. Respondents consisted of adults
who work full-time for an organization with more than 200 employees.
This survey was conducted in the United States, United Kingdom, France,
and Germany, and resulted in at least 1,000 respondents in each country.
Respondents were evenly split between male and female. The margin of
error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of
95 percent.
The Compensation data set in the Wrike Happiness Index for the United
Kingdom, France,
and Germany
are also available for free. The complete Wrike Happiness Index will be
available in May 2019.
About Wrike
Wrike is the collaborative work management platform for market leaders.
The Wrike platform helps organizations align work with the most
important business objectives, create new efficiencies, and drive
results. It brings out the best in teams by giving them a single digital
workplace with all the tools, features, and integrations needed to
manage, automate, and complete work at scale. Founded in 2006 and
headquartered in Silicon Valley, Wrike is the partner of choice for more
than 18,000 organizations, including Google, Tiffany & Co., and Edelman,
and two million users across 140 countries. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005258/en/