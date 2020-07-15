Written statement: Legislating for a UK Emissions Trading Scheme

Today, I laid the legislation to establish a UK Emissions Trading Scheme from 1 January 2021. The UK ETS will support cost-effective emissions reduction from our highest emitting sites and its establishment ensures policy continuity when we leave the EU Emissions Trading System at the end of the implementation period.

The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020 legislates for the substantive policy features described in the joint Government response to the consultation on the future of UK carbon pricing, which was published on 1 June. A debate on the draft Order will take place in early November.

I have written to the Senedd committees regarding this legislation and the wider framework, and look forward to working with them over the coming months as they scrutinise the framework.

The draft Order can be viewed here:

https://senedd.wales/laid%20documents/sub-ld13345/sub-ld13345-e.pdf