WuXi AppTec : Articles of Association

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Articles of Association

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 To protect the legal rights and interests of the Company, shareholders and creditors, and regulate the organization and behavior of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), these Articles of Association are formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as "the Company Law"), the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as "the Securities Law"), Special Provisions of the State Council Concerning the Floatation and Listing Abroad of Stocks by Limited Stock Companies (hereinafter referred to as "the Special Provisions"), the Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas(hereinafter referred to as "the Mandatory Provisions"), the Letter for Comments on the Amendments to Articles of Association of Companies Listed in Hong Kong (Zheng Jian Hai Han [1995] No. 1, hereinafter referred to as "Zheng Jian Hai Han"), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Hong Kong Listing Rules") and other relevant regulations.

Article 2 The Company is a joint stock company established in accordance with the Company Law, the Special Provisions and other laws, regulations and normative documents in the territory of China.

The Company was incorporated by means of sponsorship through overall restructuring and change of WuXi AppTec Ltd. It was registered in the Wuxi Administration for Industry and Commerce and received a business license (unified social credit code: 91320200724183068U) on March 01, 2017.

Article 3 On April 13, 2018, the Company was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as the "CSRC") to issue 104,198,556 shares of RMB ordinary shares to the public for the first time. On May 8, 2018, the Company was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

On November 6, 2018, the Company was approved by CSRC to 116,474,200 shares of overseas listed foreign shares in Hong Kong (hereinafter referred to as "H-shares") under the Global Offering and over-allotted 5,321,200 H-shares. The H-shares were listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKEX") on December 13, 2018 and January 9, 2019, respectively.

Article 4 Registered name of the Company

Chinese name: 無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

English name: WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.