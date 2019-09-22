WuXi AppTec : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019, THE SECOND A SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019 AND THE SECOND H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019, THE SECOND A SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019 AND THE SECOND H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥 開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results of the first

extraordinary general meeting for 2019 (the "EGM"), the second A Share class meeting for 2019 (the "A Share Class Meeting") and the second H Share class meeting for 2019 (the "H Share Class Meeting", together with the EGM and the A Share Class Meeting, the "Meetings") held on September 20, 2019.

For details of the resolutions considered at the Meetings, the Shareholders may refer to the respective notices of the Meetings and the Company's circular dated August 5, 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

1. CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS

The Meetings were convened as on-site meetings at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Crowne Plaza Shanghai Pudong, 1000 Yanggao Road (N), Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, China. Votings at the EGM and the A Share Class Meeting were taken by poll on site and online through the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") and a designated voting system of the SSE by A shareholders of the Company. Voting at the H Share Class Meeting was taken by poll on site.