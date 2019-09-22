Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WuXi AppTec : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019, THE SECOND A SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019 AND THE SECOND H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

POLL RESULTS OF

THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019, THE SECOND A SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019 AND THE SECOND H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥 開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results of the first

extraordinary general meeting for 2019 (the "EGM"), the second A Share class meeting for 2019 (the "A Share Class Meeting") and the second H Share class meeting for 2019 (the "H Share Class Meeting", together with the EGM and the A Share Class Meeting, the "Meetings") held on September 20, 2019.

For details of the resolutions considered at the Meetings, the Shareholders may refer to the respective notices of the Meetings and the Company's circular dated August 5, 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

1. CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS

The Meetings were convened as on-site meetings at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Crowne Plaza Shanghai Pudong, 1000 Yanggao Road (N), Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, China. Votings at the EGM and the A Share Class Meeting were taken by poll on site and online through the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") and a designated voting system of the SSE by A shareholders of the Company. Voting at the H Share Class Meeting was taken by poll on site.

- 1 -

Attendance of the EGM

The total number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the meeting record date was 1,638,043,314, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM. The Incentive Participants, who are also the Shareholders, and their respective associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 8,828,896 A Shares (representing approximately 0.54% of the then issued share capital of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolutions in respect of (i) the adoption of the 2019 A Share Incentive Schemes, (ii) the proposed list of grantees under the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan, (iii) the proposed adoption of the administrative measures for appraisal system of the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes and (iv) the proposed authorization to the Board to handle matters pertaining to the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes. The Connected Participants and their associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 184,660 A Shares (representing approximately 0.01% of the then issued share capital of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolution in respect of the Initial Grant of Restricted A Shares to the Connected Participants and its related matters. There were no Shareholders who were required to abstain from voting in favour when casting votes on any of the resolutions at the EGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"). There were no Shareholders, save as disclosed above, who were required to abstain from voting according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated in the Circular his/her/ its intention to vote against the relevant resolutions or to abstain from voting.

A total of 220 Shareholders and authorized proxies who were entitled to vote, holding 1,090,047,426 Shares, representing 66.5457% of the total number of Shares with voting rights of the Company, were present at the EGM or participated in the online voting. Among those Shareholders, 219 A Shareholders and authorized proxies, holding 962,547,791 A Shares, representing 58.7620% of the total number of Shares with voting rights of the Company, were present at the EGM or participated in the online voting; 1 authorized proxy, holding 127,499,635 H Shares, representing 7.7837% of the total number of Shares with voting rights of the Company, were present at the EGM.

- 2 -

Attendance of the A Share Class Meeting

The total number of the issued A Shares of the Company as at the meeting record date was 1,467,529,754, which was the total number of A Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the A Share Class Meeting. The Incentive Participants, who are also the Shareholders, and their respective associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 8,828,896 A Shares (representing approximately 0.54% of the then total number of A Shares of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolutions in respect of (i) the adoption of the 2019 A Share Incentive Schemes, (ii) the proposed list of grantees under the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan, (iii) the proposed adoption of the administrative measures for appraisal system of the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes and

  1. the proposed authorization to the Board to handle matters pertaining to the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes. The Connected Participants and their associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 184,660 A Shares (representing approximately 0.01% of the then total number of A Shares of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolution in respect of the Initial Grant of Restricted A Shares to the Connected Participants and its related matters. No A shareholders were required to abstain from voting in favour when casting votes on any of the resolutions at the A Share Class Meeting according to Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No A shareholders, save as disclosed above, were required to abstain from voting according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Moreover, no A shareholders indicated their intention to vote against or abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions contained in the Circular. A total of 219 A shareholders with voting rights and authorized proxies, holding an aggregate of 962,547,791 A Shares which represented 65.5896% of the total number of A Shares with voting rights, were present at the A Share Class Meeting or participated in the online voting.

Attendance of the H Share Class Meeting

The total number of the issued H Shares of the Company as at the meeting record date was 170,513,560, which was the total number of H Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the H Share Class Meeting. No H Shareholders were required to abstain from voting in favour when casting votes on any of the resolutions at the H Share Class Meeting according to Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No H Shareholders were required to abstain from voting according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Moreover, no H Shareholders indicated their intention to vote against or abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions contained in the Circular. A total of 1 authorized proxy, holding an aggregate of 127,488,635 H Shares which represented 74.7674% of the total number of H Shares with voting rights, were present at the H Share Class Meeting.

- 3 -

2. VOTING RESULTS OF THE MEETINGS

Voting results of the EGM

The A shareholders and H Shareholders present at the EGM considered the following resolutions by way of open poll via a combination of on-site and online voting, and the voting results are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

Approved

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

or not

1.

To approve the proposed amendment

1,090,031,366

15,840

220

Yes

to the business scope of the Company.

(99.9985%)

(0.0015%)

(0.0000%)

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

Approved

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

or not

2.

To approve the proposed adoption of

1,048,260,340

41,545,012

242,074

Yes

the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.

(96.1665%)

(3.8113%)

(0.0222%)

3.

To approve the proposed grant of

1,048,530,331

41,516,875

220

Yes

Restricted A Shares to the Connected

(96.1913%)

(3.8087%)

(0.0000%)

Participants.

4.

To approve the list of grantees under

1,026,130,677

58,272,668

3,849,430

Yes

the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share

(94.2916%)

(5.3547%)

(0.3537%)

Incentive Plan.

5.

To approve the proposed adoption of

1,084,850,387

4,821,542

375,497

Yes

the 2019 Share Appreciation Scheme.

(99.5232%)

(0.4423%)

(0.0345%)

6.

To approve the proposed adoption

1,048,643,931

41,161,421

242,074

Yes

of the administrative measures for

(96.2017%)

(3.7761%)

(0.0222%)

appraisal system of the 2019 Share

Incentive Scheme.

7.

To approve the authorization to the

1,048,885,785

41,161,421

220

Yes

Board to handle matters pertaining to

(96.2239%)

(3.7761%)

(0.0000%)

the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes.

8.

To approve the proposed change of

1,089,852,183

195,023

220

Yes

registered capital of the Company.

(99.9821%)

(0.0179%)

(0.0000%)

9.

To approve the proposed amendments

1,065,181,366

15,840

24,850,220

Yes

to the Articles of Association of the

(97.7188%)

(0.0015%)

(2.2797%)

Company.

- 4 -

Voting results of the A Share Class Meeting

The A Shareholders present at the A Share Class Meeting considered the following resolutions by way of open poll via on-site voting and online voting, and the voting results are as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

Approved

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

or not

1.

To approve the proposed adoption of

956,669,159

5,636,778

241,854

Yes

the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.

(99.3893%)

(0.5856%)

(0.0251%)

2.

To approve the proposed grant of

956,581,914

5,965,877

0

Yes

Restricted A Shares to the Connected

(99.3802%)

(0.6198%)

(0%)

Participants.

3.

To approve the list of grantees under

956,488,736

5,728,321

330,734

Yes

the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share

(99.3705%)

(0.5951%)

(0.0344%)

Incentive Plan.

4.

To approve the proposed adoption

956,581,914

5,724,023

241,854

Yes

of the administrative measures for

(99.3802%)

(0.5947%)

(0.0251%)

appraisal system of the 2019 Share

Incentive Schemes.

5.

To approve the authorization to the

956,823,768

5,724,023

0

Yes

Board to handle matters pertaining to

(99.4053%)

(0.5947%)

(0%)

the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes.

- 5 -

Voting results of the H Share Class Meeting

The H Shareholders present at the H Share Class Meeting considered the following resolutions by way of open poll via on-site voting, and the voting results are as follows:

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

Approved

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

or not

1.

To approve the proposed adoption of

91,712,401

35,776,014

220

Yes

the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.

(71.9377%)

(28.0621%)

(0.0002%)

2.

To approve the proposed grant of

91,725,201

35,763,214

220

Yes

Restricted A Shares to the Connected

(71.9477%)

(28.0521%)

(0.0002%)

Participants.

3.

To approve the list of grantees under

69,763,161

52,404,707

3,518,696

No

the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share

(55.5057%)

(41.6948%)

(2.7995%)

Incentive Plan.

4.

To approve the proposed adoption

92,069,637

35,418,778

220

Yes

of the administrative measures for

(72.2179%)

(27.7819%)

(0.0002%)

appraisal system of the 2019 Share

Incentive Schemes.

5.

To approve the authorization to the

92,069,637

35,418,778

220

Yes

Board to handle matters pertaining to

(72.2179%)

(27.7819%)

(0.0002%)

the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes.

Attestation by Lawyers and Scrutineer

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the auditor of the Company, served as the scrutineer at the Meeting for the purpose of vote taking.

The Meeting was attested by Fangda Partners, PRC legal advisors to the Company, which issued a legal opinion, certifying that the convening and procedures of the Meeting of the Company, the qualification of the convener, the qualification of the attendees and the voting procedures were in compliance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions passed at the Meeting were lawful and valid.

- 6 -

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association of the Company was approved at the EGM and will take immediate effect.

By Order of the Board

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Dr. Ge Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 22, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Xiaozhong Liu, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non-executive directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive directors.

*  For identification purpose only

- 7 -

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2019 11:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52aHOPE EDUCATION : Voluntary announcement - student enrollment as of 20 september 2019
PU
07:35aDeere Turns to U.S. After Growth Stalls Overseas
DJ
07:33a2019 Super Penguin Celebrity Game Sees a Successful Completion
BU
07:30aSTEEL WOOD INDUSTRIES : (Dubai Ranch) Officially Announces the Birth of the World's New Environmental-Friendly Composite Wood Material “Type”; SDB (Steel Wood Density Board), Recognized Internationally
BU
07:22aFDG KINETIC : Inside information and resumption of trading
PU
07:17aQIB QATAR ISLAMIC BANK SAQ : Sponsors the 10th Annual Investor Relation Conference
PU
07:17aWUXI APPTEC : Articles of Association
PU
07:13aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 22)
AQ
07:12aB COMMUNICATIONS : Petition to Approve Class Action
PU
07:12aARTISSIMA JUNIOR 2019 : back again this year!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nigerian state oil company says refinery revamps set for January
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American s..
3NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT: Diverging economic trends - catalyst for trade war re
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : No one will be stranded, UK minister says on Thomas Cook future
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Budget carrier XL Airways seeks rescue deal with Air France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group