WuXi AppTec : POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019, THE SECOND A SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019 AND THE SECOND H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
POLL RESULTS OF
THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019, THE SECOND A SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019 AND THE SECOND H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥 開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results of the first
extraordinary general meeting for 2019 (the "EGM"), the second A Share class meeting for 2019 (the "A Share Class Meeting") and the second H Share class meeting for 2019 (the "H Share Class Meeting", together with the EGM and the A Share Class Meeting, the "Meetings") held on September 20, 2019.
For details of the resolutions considered at the Meetings, the Shareholders may refer to the respective notices of the Meetings and the Company's circular dated August 5, 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
1. CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE MEETINGS
The Meetings were convened as on-site meetings at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Crowne Plaza Shanghai Pudong, 1000 Yanggao Road (N), Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, China. Votings at the EGM and the A Share Class Meeting were taken by poll on site and online through the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "SSE") and a designated voting system of the SSE by A shareholders of the Company. Voting at the H Share Class Meeting was taken by poll on site.
Attendance of the EGM
The total number of the issued Shares of the Company as at the meeting record date was 1,638,043,314, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the EGM. The Incentive Participants, who are also the Shareholders, and their respective associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 8,828,896 A Shares (representing approximately 0.54% of the then issued share capital of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolutions in respect of (i) the adoption of the 2019 A Share Incentive Schemes, (ii) the proposed list of grantees under the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan, (iii) the proposed adoption of the administrative measures for appraisal system of the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes and (iv) the proposed authorization to the Board to handle matters pertaining to the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes. The Connected Participants and their associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 184,660 A Shares (representing approximately 0.01% of the then issued share capital of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolution in respect of the Initial Grant of Restricted A Shares to the Connected Participants and its related matters. There were no Shareholders who were required to abstain from voting in favour when casting votes on any of the resolutions at the EGM according to Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules"). There were no Shareholders, save as disclosed above, who were required to abstain from voting according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. None of the Shareholders has stated in the Circular his/her/ its intention to vote against the relevant resolutions or to abstain from voting.
A total of 220 Shareholders and authorized proxies who were entitled to vote, holding 1,090,047,426 Shares, representing 66.5457% of the total number of Shares with voting rights of the Company, were present at the EGM or participated in the online voting. Among those Shareholders, 219 A Shareholders and authorized proxies, holding 962,547,791 A Shares, representing 58.7620% of the total number of Shares with voting rights of the Company, were present at the EGM or participated in the online voting; 1 authorized proxy, holding 127,499,635 H Shares, representing 7.7837% of the total number of Shares with voting rights of the Company, were present at the EGM.
Attendance of the A Share Class Meeting
The total number of the issued A Shares of the Company as at the meeting record date was 1,467,529,754, which was the total number of A Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the A Share Class Meeting. The Incentive Participants, who are also the Shareholders, and their respective associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 8,828,896 A Shares (representing approximately 0.54% of the then total number of A Shares of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolutions in respect of (i) the adoption of the 2019 A Share Incentive Schemes, (ii) the proposed list of grantees under the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan, (iii) the proposed adoption of the administrative measures for appraisal system of the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes and
-
the proposed authorization to the Board to handle matters pertaining to the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes. The Connected Participants and their associates, who, to the best knowledge of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, owned 184,660 A Shares (representing approximately 0.01% of the then total number of A Shares of the Company) as at the meeting record date were required and had abstained from voting on the special resolution in respect of the Initial Grant of Restricted A Shares to the Connected Participants and its related matters. No A shareholders were required to abstain from voting in favour when casting votes on any of the resolutions at the A Share Class Meeting according to Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No A shareholders, save as disclosed above, were required to abstain from voting according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Moreover, no A shareholders indicated their intention to vote against or abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions contained in the Circular. A total of 219 A shareholders with voting rights and authorized proxies, holding an aggregate of 962,547,791 A Shares which represented 65.5896% of the total number of A Shares with voting rights, were present at the A Share Class Meeting or participated in the online voting.
Attendance of the H Share Class Meeting
The total number of the issued H Shares of the Company as at the meeting record date was 170,513,560, which was the total number of H Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the H Share Class Meeting. No H Shareholders were required to abstain from voting in favour when casting votes on any of the resolutions at the H Share Class Meeting according to Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No H Shareholders were required to abstain from voting according to the Hong Kong Listing Rules. Moreover, no H Shareholders indicated their intention to vote against or abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions contained in the Circular. A total of 1 authorized proxy, holding an aggregate of 127,488,635 H Shares which represented 74.7674% of the total number of H Shares with voting rights, were present at the H Share Class Meeting.
2. VOTING RESULTS OF THE MEETINGS
Voting results of the EGM
The A shareholders and H Shareholders present at the EGM considered the following resolutions by way of open poll via a combination of on-site and online voting, and the voting results are as follows:
|
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
Approved
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
or not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To approve the proposed amendment
|
1,090,031,366
|
|
15,840
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
to the business scope of the Company.
|
(99.9985%)
|
|
(0.0015%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
Approved
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
or not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To approve the proposed adoption of
|
1,048,260,340
|
|
41,545,012
|
|
242,074
|
Yes
|
|
the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.
|
(96.1665%)
|
|
(3.8113%)
|
|
(0.0222%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To approve the proposed grant of
|
1,048,530,331
|
|
41,516,875
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
Restricted A Shares to the Connected
|
(96.1913%)
|
|
(3.8087%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
Participants.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To approve the list of grantees under
|
1,026,130,677
|
|
58,272,668
|
|
3,849,430
|
Yes
|
|
the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share
|
(94.2916%)
|
|
(5.3547%)
|
|
(0.3537%)
|
|
|
Incentive Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To approve the proposed adoption of
|
1,084,850,387
|
|
4,821,542
|
|
375,497
|
Yes
|
|
the 2019 Share Appreciation Scheme.
|
(99.5232%)
|
|
(0.4423%)
|
|
(0.0345%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
To approve the proposed adoption
|
1,048,643,931
|
|
41,161,421
|
|
242,074
|
Yes
|
|
of the administrative measures for
|
(96.2017%)
|
|
(3.7761%)
|
|
(0.0222%)
|
|
|
appraisal system of the 2019 Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incentive Scheme.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
To approve the authorization to the
|
1,048,885,785
|
|
41,161,421
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
Board to handle matters pertaining to
|
(96.2239%)
|
|
(3.7761%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
To approve the proposed change of
|
1,089,852,183
|
|
195,023
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
registered capital of the Company.
|
(99.9821%)
|
|
(0.0179%)
|
|
(0.0000%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
To approve the proposed amendments
|
1,065,181,366
|
|
15,840
|
|
24,850,220
|
Yes
|
|
to the Articles of Association of the
|
(97.7188%)
|
|
(0.0015%)
|
|
(2.2797%)
|
|
|
Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voting results of the A Share Class Meeting
The A Shareholders present at the A Share Class Meeting considered the following resolutions by way of open poll via on-site voting and online voting, and the voting results are as follows:
|
|
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
Approved
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
or not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To approve the proposed adoption of
|
956,669,159
|
|
5,636,778
|
|
241,854
|
Yes
|
|
the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.
|
(99.3893%)
|
|
(0.5856%)
|
|
(0.0251%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To approve the proposed grant of
|
956,581,914
|
|
5,965,877
|
|
0
|
Yes
|
|
Restricted A Shares to the Connected
|
(99.3802%)
|
|
(0.6198%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
|
Participants.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To approve the list of grantees under
|
956,488,736
|
|
5,728,321
|
|
330,734
|
Yes
|
|
the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share
|
(99.3705%)
|
|
(0.5951%)
|
|
(0.0344%)
|
|
|
Incentive Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To approve the proposed adoption
|
956,581,914
|
|
5,724,023
|
|
241,854
|
Yes
|
|
of the administrative measures for
|
(99.3802%)
|
|
(0.5947%)
|
|
(0.0251%)
|
|
|
appraisal system of the 2019 Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incentive Schemes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To approve the authorization to the
|
956,823,768
|
|
5,724,023
|
|
0
|
Yes
|
|
Board to handle matters pertaining to
|
(99.4053%)
|
|
(0.5947%)
|
|
(0%)
|
|
|
the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voting results of the H Share Class Meeting
The H Shareholders present at the H Share Class Meeting considered the following resolutions by way of open poll via on-site voting, and the voting results are as follows:
|
|
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|
|
Number of Votes (%)
|
|
Approved
|
|
FOR
|
|
AGAINST
|
|
ABSTAIN
|
or not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
To approve the proposed adoption of
|
91,712,401
|
|
35,776,014
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.
|
(71.9377%)
|
|
(28.0621%)
|
|
(0.0002%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
To approve the proposed grant of
|
91,725,201
|
|
35,763,214
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
Restricted A Shares to the Connected
|
(71.9477%)
|
|
(28.0521%)
|
|
(0.0002%)
|
|
|
Participants.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
To approve the list of grantees under
|
69,763,161
|
|
52,404,707
|
|
3,518,696
|
No
|
|
the Initial Grant of the 2019 A Share
|
(55.5057%)
|
|
(41.6948%)
|
|
(2.7995%)
|
|
|
Incentive Plan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
To approve the proposed adoption
|
92,069,637
|
|
35,418,778
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
of the administrative measures for
|
(72.2179%)
|
|
(27.7819%)
|
|
(0.0002%)
|
|
|
appraisal system of the 2019 Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incentive Schemes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
To approve the authorization to the
|
92,069,637
|
|
35,418,778
|
|
220
|
Yes
|
|
Board to handle matters pertaining to
|
(72.2179%)
|
|
(27.7819%)
|
|
(0.0002%)
|
|
|
the 2019 Share Incentive Schemes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attestation by Lawyers and Scrutineer
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the auditor of the Company, served as the scrutineer at the Meeting for the purpose of vote taking.
The Meeting was attested by Fangda Partners, PRC legal advisors to the Company, which issued a legal opinion, certifying that the convening and procedures of the Meeting of the Company, the qualification of the convener, the qualification of the attendees and the voting procedures were in compliance with the relevant PRC laws and regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions passed at the Meeting were lawful and valid.
3. AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
The resolution on the amendments of the Articles of Association of the Company was approved at the EGM and will take immediate effect.
By Order of the Board
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Dr. Ge Li
Chairman
Hong Kong, September 22, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Xiaozhong Liu, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non-executive directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive directors.
* For identification purpose only
