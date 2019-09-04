WuXi AppTec : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$300 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2024

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$300 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2024

Reference is made to the announcements of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥 開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") dated September 3, 2019 and September 4, 2019 in

respect of the proposed issue of the Bonds by the Company (the "Announcements").

Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.