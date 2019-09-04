|
WuXi AppTec : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$300 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2024
09/04/2019 | 07:27pm EDT
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$300 MILLION ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2024
Reference is made to the announcements of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥 開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") dated September 3, 2019 and September 4, 2019 in
respect of the proposed issue of the Bonds by the Company (the "Announcements").
Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.
The Board wishes to provide further information on the formulae to calculate (1) the Conversion Price in the event of a Change of Control as well as (2) the Early Redemption Amount.
1. Adjustment upon Change of Control
Adjustment upon Change If a Change of Control shall have occurred, the Company
of Controlshall give notice of that fact to the Bondholders (the "Change of Control Notice") and to the Trustee and the agents appointed under the Agency Agreement in writing within seven days after it becomes aware of such Change of Control. Following the giving of a Change of Control Notice, upon any exercise of Conversion Rights such that the relevant conversion date in respect of a Bond (the "Conversion Date") falls within the period of 30 days following the later of (i) the relevant Change of Control and (ii) the date on which the Change of Control Notice is given to Bondholders (such period, the "Change of Control Conversion Period"), the Conversion Price shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula:
NCP = OCP/(1 + (CP x c/t))
Where:
"NCP" = the Conversion Price after such adjustment;
"OCP" = the Conversion Price before such adjustment. For the avoidance of doubt, OCP shall be the Conversion Price applicable on the relevant Conversion Date;
Conversion Premium ("CP") = 30.0 per cent. expressed as a fraction;
"c" = the number of days from and including the first day of the Change of Control Conversion Period to but excluding the Maturity Date; and
"t" = the number of days from and including the Issue Date to but excluding the Maturity Date,
provided that the Conversion Price shall not be reduced below the level permitted by applicable laws and regulations from time to time (if any).
Furthermore, it should be noted that for the purpose of application for listing of the A Shares, each of the Founding Individuals together with Shareholders holding A Shares that are controlled by the Founding Individuals, acting-in-concert with them or having issued a voting proxy to appoint Dr. Ge Li as its attorney has undertaken that for a
period of thirty-six months from the date of listing of the A Shares (i.e. May 8, 2018) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (上海證券交易所), it will not transfer or authorize
any third party to manage any Shares held by him/her/it directly or indirectly prior to the A Share offering or transfer such Shares to the Company. For further details, please refer to the section headed "Relationship with the Founding Individuals - Lock-up Arrangements" of the prospectus of the Company dated December 3, 2018.
2. Early Redemption Amount
|
Early Redemption
|
The applicable Early Redemption Amount for each
|
Amount
|
U.S.$100,000 principal amount of Bonds is calculated
|
|
in accordance with the following formula, rounded (if
|
|
necessary) to two decimal places with 0.005 being rounded
|
|
upwards (provided that if the date fixed for redemption
|
|
is a Semi-annual Date (as set out below), such Early
|
|
Redemption Amount shall be as set out in the table below
|
|
in respect of such Semi-annual Date):
|
|
Early Redemption Amount = Previous Redemption
|
|
Amount x (1 + r/2)d/p,
|
|
|
Where:
|
|
|
Previous Redemption Amount = the Early Redemption
|
|
Amount for each U.S.$100,000 principal amount on the
|
|
Semi-annual Date immediately preceding the date fixed
|
|
for redemption as set out below (or if the Bonds are to be
|
|
redeemed prior to 17 March 2020, U.S.$100,000):
|
|
Semi-annual Date
|
Early Redemption Amount
|
|
|
|
(U.S.$)
|
|
17
|
March 2020
|
100,625.00
|
|
17
|
September 2020
|
101,253.91
|
|
17
|
March 2021
|
101,886.74
|
|
17
|
September 2021
|
102,523.54
|
|
17
|
March 2022
|
103,164.31
|
|
17
|
September 2022
|
103,809.08
|
|
17
|
March 2023
|
104,457.89
|
|
17
|
September 2023
|
105,110.75
|
|
17
|
March 2024
|
105,767.70
"r" = 1.25 per cent. expressed as a fraction;
"d" = number of days from and including the immediately preceding Semi-annual Date (or if the Bonds are to be redeemed on or before 17 March 2020, from and including the Issue Date) to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption, calculated on the basis of a 360-day year consisting of 12 months of 30 days each and, in the case of an incomplete month, the number of days elapsed; and
"p" = 180.
Completion of the Subscription Agreement is subject to the satisfaction and/or waiver of the conditions precedent therein. In addition, the Subscription Agreement may be terminated in certain circumstances.
As the transactions envisaged under the Subscription Agreement may or may not be completed, the Bonds may or may not be issued or listed and/or the Conversion Shares may or may not be issued or listed, Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Dr. Ge Li
Chairman
Hong Kong, September 5, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Xiaozhong Liu, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non-executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.
|
|