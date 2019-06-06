Wuhan Closes Acquisition of Biodelta Nutraceuticals Assets

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC
PINK: WUHN) (the "Company" and "Wuhan"), is pleased to announce
the closing of our previously announced Letter of Intent to acquire 49%
of Biodelta Nutraceuticals, Ltd. assets which
includes the land, the buildings, and the infrastructure as well as the
specialized greenhouse and drying ovens. These assets will be part of
our new operational facility located near Cape Town, South Africa
("Acquisition"). Total consideration for the Acquisition is US$1.567
million paid in cash.
This transaction enables Wuhan to produce 36,000 kg of marijuana in
phase one (300k sq. ft), and 175,000 kg (1.3M sq. ft) in phase 2. In
addition, the facility will permit Wuhan to produce a very high-end
organic CBD, eliminating market shortage risk and guaranteeing supply.
About Biodelta Nutraceuticals
Biodelta Nutraceuticals (ISO 22000 and organic certified) is a Cape
Town-based manufacturer and merchandiser of premium health products to
all pharmacy & health shop chains across South Africa. For the past 12
years, Biodelta has developed, designed and produced more than 1,000
products for these customers and is now strategically positioned to
launch CBD products through these channels. In addition, Biodelta has
license applications in process for growing, extracting and product
development as well as dossiers for various CBD based products.
For further information contact:
Website: https://biodelta.net
Public Relations E-mail: info@biodelta.net
About Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.
Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ
MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches,
develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand.
In addition, its new division, M2BIO aims to explore and develop
additional indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help
patients who suffer from mental illness. Our mission is to advance
botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best practice
science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies.
For further information contact:
Publicly traded company (OTC
Pink: WUHN)
Website: www.wuhn.org
Public Relations E-mail: info@wuhn.org
