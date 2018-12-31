Form of Proxy

Special General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 31 January 2019 (the ''Meeting'')

I/We (Note 2)

of

(name of shareholder) (address of shareholder)

being the registered holder(s) of the ordinary shares of HK$0.004 each (''Shares'') in the share capital of the abovenamed company (the

''Company''), HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) of

(name) (address)

or the chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to attend, vote and act for me/us at the Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Unit 1901, 19/F, Beautiful Group Tower, 77 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 31 January 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice of Meeting (the ''Notice'') and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote on my/our behalf in respect of the resolutions as indicated below:

The capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in the Notice.

1. To approve, confirm and ratify the Loan Agreements dated 23 November 2018 in relation to the granting of loan facilities by Ganugxi Automobile (as lender) to each of Wuling Industrial and Wuling Liuji (as borrowers) pledged with the respective bills receivables of Wuling Industrial and Wuling Liuji; and to approve the proposed caps of the annual interest payment to be charged under the Loan Agreements as set out in the Circular; and to authorize the Directors to do all such acts and things, to sign and execute all such further documents and to take such steps as the Directors in their discretion may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or in connection with the Loan Agreements and any of the transactions contemplated thereunder and to agree to such variation, amendments or waiver or matters relating thereto (including any variation, amendments or waiver of such documents, which are not fundamentally different from those as provided under the Loan Agreements) as are, in the opinion of the Directors, in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

*The full text of the above resolution is set at in the Notice dated 2 January 2019.

Dated this

day of

2019

Signed (Note 5)

Notes:

1. Please insert the number of the Shares. If no number is inserted or the number inserted exceeds the total number of the Shares registered in your name(s), this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

3. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxy to attend and vote, on a poll, in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If no name is inserted, the chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy. If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is appointed, please delete the words ''or the chairman of the Meeting'' and insert the name and address of the person appointed as proxy in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK (''P'') THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK (''P'') THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''AGAINST'' .IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK (''P'') THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''ABSTAIN''. Failure to complete any of the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice convening the Meeting.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized.

6. In the case of joint registered holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holder(s) and for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company.

7. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be).

8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

9. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting if you so wish and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

''PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.''