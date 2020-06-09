Log in
WurkNow Inc. : Welcomes Andrew Zarkadas as Vice President of Sales to Drive National Expansion

06/09/2020 | 10:02am EDT

WurkNow Inc., a leading Irvine-based workforce management software company that modernizes the work experience of the staffing industry, announced today that Andrew Zarkadas has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Andy was formerly the Managing Director of Global Accounts at Bullhorn. He brings with him 15 years of experience in sales leadership, sales force deployment, and operating the most superior workforce technology for the staffing industry’s leading companies.

“WurkNow has seen enormous growth in the past year and Andy is the perfect addition to our leadership team so we can accelerate this growth and expand our business,” said WurkNow CEO, Sammy Singh.

In his role, Andy will be responsible for helping Staffing & Recruiting companies, job seekers, and leading corporations to maximize their relationships with one another by leveraging the power of the WurkNow platform.

“The WurkNow team has been meticulous in their observation of how job markets, labor laws, and workplaces have evolved over the last decade. Through these observations, the team has been able to create an enterprise-grade, mobile-first platform that eliminates friction in the hiring process - addressing how work is done today and well into the future. With next-generation technologies like Blockchain built-in, the WurkNow platform is positioned to scale in line with the evolution of our working lives and relationships - all while making them more meaningful. I am pleased to be a part of this team and look forward to helping advance our workforce through the power of WurkNow’s technology,” said Andy Zarkadas.

Prior to joining WurkNow, Andy held sales and account leadership roles at Bullhorn, Peoplenet, and Guidant Global, an Impellam Group Company.

For more information on WurkNow Inc. to schedule an interview, contact Angelica Castillo at 951-531-9090 or acastillo@wurknow.com.

About WurkNow Inc.

WurkNow Inc. is a mobile-centric workforce platform that modernizes the temporary staffing industry. By tapping into the power of technology like artificial intelligence and blockchain, WurkNow has developed an ecosystem that helps employees and agencies collaboratively manage their experience from onboarding and placement to compliance and workforce management, all in one place. For more information, please visit www.wurknow.com.


© Business Wire 2020
