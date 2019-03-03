Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology : Monthly Return of Equity issuer on Movements in Securities(For the month ended 28 February 2019)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedWuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Company Limited 04/03/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

N/A

Description :Domestic SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

96,000,000

RMB1.00

RMB96,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

96,000,000

(2) Stock code :

1289

Description :

RMB1.00

RMB96,000,000

H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

32,000,000

RMB1.00 RMB32,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 32,000,000

RMB1.00 RMB32,000,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

RMB128,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month 96,000,000 32,000,000 N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil Nil N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 96,000,000 32,000,000 N/A N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/ANo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

N/A N/A N/A

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

