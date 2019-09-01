Wuzhou International : (1) FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 INTERIM REPORT; FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT; AND (2) CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION

Log in
FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 INTERIM REPORT; FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT; AND (2) CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION

09/01/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

五 洲 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01369)

  1. FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 INTERIM REPORT;

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

AND DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

AND DESPATCH OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT;

AND

(2) CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 March 2019 in relation to further delay in publication of 2018 Interim Results and despatch of 2018 Interim Report and delay in publication of 2018 Annual Results and despatch of 2018 Annual Report. Unless otherwise expressly defined, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

This announcement is made by the Board pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

  1. FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 INTERIM REPORT, FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT

    1. As disclosed in the Announcement, pursuant to Rule 13.49(6), 13.48(1), 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to (i) publish the 2018 Interim Results no later than 31 August 2018 and to despatch the 2018 Interim Report to its Shareholders on or before 30 September 2018 and (ii) publish the 2018 Annual Results no later than 31 March 2019 and to despatch the 2018 Annual Report to its Shareholders on or before 30 April 2019.
      Pursuant to Rules 13.49(6) and 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish its preliminary results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results") no later than 31 August 2019, and to despatch the interim report for the same period (the "2019 Interim Report") to its Shareholders on or before 30 September 2019.
      As at the date of the Announcement, to the best knowledge of the directors of the Company, the Investigation and Independent Review in relation to Suspected Unapproved Transfers are still on- going. Therefore, the Board expects that the Company will not be able to publish the 2018 Interim Results, the 2018 Annual Results and 2019 Interim Results and despatch the 2018 Interim Report, 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Interim Result prior to the completion of the Investigation and the Independent Review. Accordingly, the Board announces that: (i) the publication of the 2018 Interim Results and the despatch of the 2018 Interim Report will be further delayed until further notice;
    2. the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and despatch of 2018 Annual Report will be further delayed until further notice and (iii) the publication of the 2019 Interim Results and the despatch of the 2019 Interim Report will be delayed until further notice.

The Board acknowledges that (i) the further delay in the publication of the 2018 Interim Results and the despatch of the 2018 Interim Report, (ii) the further delay in the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report and (iii) the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results and the despatch of the 2019 Interim Report constitute non-compliance with Rules 13.49(6), 13.48(1), 13.49(1) and 13.46(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

Upon completion of the Investigation and the Independent Review, the Company will take all necessary steps to (i) publish the 2018 Interim Results and despatch the 2018 Interim Report; (ii) publish the 2018 Annual Results and despatch the 2018 Annual Report and (iii) publish the 2019 Interim Results and despatch the 2019 Interim Report as soon as practicable.

  1. CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY
    Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 September 2018 and will remain suspended until further notice.
    Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Shu Cewan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, being Mr. Shu Cewan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhu Yongqiu, Mr. Shen Xiaowei, Ms. Cai Qiaoling and Mr. Zhou Chen, and three independent non-executive Directors, being Dr. Song Ming, Prof. Shu Guoying and Mr. Liu Chaodong.

  • In this announcement, the English names of the PRC entities are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:21:05 UTC
