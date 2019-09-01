Wuzhou International : (1) FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 INTERIM REPORT; FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT; AND (2) CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

五 洲 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01369)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2018 INTERIM REPORT;

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

AND DESPATCH OF 2018 ANNUAL REPORT AND

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

AND DESPATCH OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT;

AND

(2) CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29 March 2019 in relation to further delay in publication of 2018 Interim Results and despatch of 2018 Interim Report and delay in publication of 2018 Annual Results and despatch of 2018 Annual Report. Unless otherwise expressly defined, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

This announcement is made by the Board pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).