Wuzhou International : ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

五 洲 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01369)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATIONS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the various major litigations the Group are involved for the time being.

1. Litigation in respect of disputes over loan agreements taken out by Western Trust Co., Ltd.*

A claim was made by Western Trust Co., Ltd* ( 西部信托有限公司) (the "Plaintiff of the 1st litigation") against three subsidiaries of the Company, Shu Cewan and Shu Cecheng (collectively, the "Defendants of the 1st litigation") on 5 May 2019 for, inter alia, (i) the Defendants of the 1st litigation to pay the Plaintiff of the 1st litigation trust loan in the sum of RMB50,000,000 together with the interest accrued and liquidated damages and (ii) enforcement of the security by the Plantiff of the 1st litigation. The case was heard on 19 August 2019.