|
Wuzhou International : ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATIONS
09/05/2019 | 10:07am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
五 洲 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01369)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON LITIGATIONS
This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Wuzhou International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the various major litigations the Group are involved for the time being.
1. Litigation in respect of disputes over loan agreements taken out by Western Trust Co., Ltd.*
A claim was made by Western Trust Co., Ltd* ( 西部信托有限公司) (the "Plaintiff of the 1st litigation") against three subsidiaries of the Company, Shu Cewan and Shu Cecheng (collectively, the "Defendants of the 1st litigation") on 5 May 2019 for, inter alia, (i) the Defendants of the 1st litigation to pay the Plaintiff of the 1st litigation trust loan in the sum of RMB50,000,000 together with the interest accrued and liquidated damages and (ii) enforcement of the security by the Plantiff of the 1st litigation. The case was heard on 19 August 2019.
2. Litigation in respect of disputes over contractual agreements taken out by Jiangsu Jinmao Commerce Factoring Co., Ltd.*
A claim was made by Jiangsu Jinmao Commerce Factoring Co., Limited* ( 江蘇金茂商業保理有 限公司) (the "Plaintiff of the 2nd litigation") against four subsidiaries of the Company (the "3rd
Defendant of the 2nd litigation"), Wuxi Lungxiang Commercial Management Co., Ltd.( 無錫龍 翔商業管理有限公司) (the "4th Defendant of the 2nd litigation"), and Shu Cecheng, Zhu Lijuan,
Shu Cewan and Qi Xueqin (collectively, the "Defendants of the 2nd litigation") on 10 June 2019 for, inter alia, (i) the Defendants of the 2nd litigation to pay the Plaintiff of the 2nd litigation the principal in the sum of RMB17,956,965 together with the interest accrued thereon and liquidated damages; and (ii) the enforcement of security against the 3rd Defendant of the 2nd litigation and the 4th Defendant of the 2nd litigation. As at the date of this announcement, no date has been set for the hearing of this case.
-
Litigation in respect of disputes over corporate bonds taken out by Zhonghai Trust Co., Ltd.
-
A claim was made by Zhonghai Trust Co., Ltd. ( 中海信托股份有限公司) (the "Plaintiff of the 3rd litigation") against two subsidiaries of the Company (collectively, the "Defendants of the 3rd litigation") on 13 May 2019, for, inter alia, (i) the Defendants of the 3rd litigation to pay the Plaintiff of the 3rd litigation the principals of corporate bonds in the sum of RMB10,000,000, together with the interest accrued thereon and liquidated damages and; (ii) enforcement of the security provided by the Defendants of the 3rd litigation. As at the date of this announcement, no date has been set for the hearing of this case.
-
Litigation in respect of disputes over corporate bonds taken out by Zhonghai Trust Co., Ltd.
-
-
A claim was made by Zhonghai Trust Co., Ltd. ( 中海信托股份有限公司) (the "Plaintiff of the 4th litigation") against two subsidiaries of the Company, and Guohai Securities Co., Ltd* ( 國海証劵 股份有限公司) (collectively, the "Defendants of the 4th litigation) on 13 May 2019, for, inter alia,
-
the Group to pay the Plaintiff of the 4th litigation the principal of corporate bonds in the sum of RMB20,500,000, together with the interest accrued thereon and liquidated damages; and (ii) the enforcement of security provided by the Defendants of the 4th litigation. The case was heard on 2 August 2019.
Given that there is no judgement on the above 4 litigations as at the date of this announcement, the Board considers that it is not practical to assess the full potential impact of the litigations on the Group as at the date hereof.
5. Arbitration in respect of disputes over corporate bonds taken out by Ordos City Golden Camel Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*
A claim was made by Ordos City Golden Camel Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.* ( 鄂爾多斯市金駝藥業 有限責任公司) (the "Applicant") against the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary Wuxi Wuzhou International Ornamental City Co., Ltd* ( 無錫五洲國際裝飾城有限公司)) (the "2nd Defendant of the 5th litigation") and three other companies for a decision by the Shanghai Arbitration Commission that the Company and the 2nd Defendant of 5th litigation to pay the Applicant the principal of corporate bonds in the sum of RMB10,000,000, together with the interest accrued thereon and liquidated damages. No date has been set for the hearing of this case, and the arbitration proceeding is still in its early stages. The Board considers that it is not practical to assess the full potential impact of the arbitration on the Group at the moment.
The Company will publish announcement(s) to update its shareholders of any major progress to the above matters, as and when appropriate.
CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY
Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 September 2018 and will remain suspended until further notice.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Shu Cewan
Chairman
Hong Kong, 5 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, being Mr. Shu Cewan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhu Yongqiu, Mr. Shen Xiaowei, Ms. Cai Qiaoling and Mr. Zhou Chen, and three independent non-executive Directors, being Dr. Song Ming, Prof. Shu Guoying and Mr. Liu Chaodong.
-
In this announcement, the English names of the PRC entities are translation of their Chinese names, and are included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.
Disclaimer
Wuzhou International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 14:06:04 UTC
|
|