Wuzhou International : UPDATE ON SPECIAL INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE

WUZHOU INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

五 洲 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01369)

UPDATE ON SPECIAL INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 17 September 2018 and 30 October 2018 in relation to the formation of the SIC and extension of scope of work of the IRA respectively (collectively, the "Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The IRA has provided a preliminary draft report (the "Preliminary Report") to the SIC on the Suspected Unapproved Transfers. The SIC has held a meeting to discuss about the Preliminary Report and has resolved to proceed with the following follow-up actions:

to provide the Preliminary Report to the auditors of the Company for review; to discuss with the auditors of the Company, to identify any problematic financial figures and to determine the regulatory implications thereof, including, inter alia, whether there is any breach of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; to confirm with the IRA as to whether there is any unauthorized fund transfer during the period between April and July 2018; to further improve the internal control measures of the Company.

The IRA is now still investigating other matters and will update the SIC and the board of directors of the Company in due course.

In the meantime, the Company is pleased to update the shareholders of the Company and the public that, the auditors of the Company has commenced the field work in respect of the audit of the financial statements of the Company. The Company will use its best endeavor to announce those results announcements which are not yet announced as soon as possible.