Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Days Inn by Wyndham and Starlight Children's Foundation Team Up to Debut New Design-A-Gown Contest for Pediatric Hospital Patients Nationwide

Starlight to receive five percent of every Days Inn booking made with new 'Brighter Days' rate

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 2, 2019 - Days Inn® by Wyndham is looking to bring some extra sunshine to those who need it most this summer, teaming up with Starlight Children's Foundation to launch its latest design-a-gown contest. Open now, the contest invites Days Inn guests young and old to tap into their childhood creativity and design a children's hospital gown that brightens the days of young patients while helping them feel safe, empowered and inspired.

For more than 35 years, Starlight Children's Foundation-the newest philanthropic partner of Days Inn by Wyndham-has delivered happiness to more than 60 million seriously ill children and their families in more than 800 hospitals across the US. Originally debuted in 2016, Starlight Gowns replace unattractive and uncomfortable traditional children's hospital gowns with ones that are soft and comfortable, tie down the side instead of open in the back and feature fun, brightly colored designs.

In exchange for the top design, one winner will receive 45,000 Wyndham Rewards points, enough for up to six free nights at select Days Inn by Wyndham hotels around the world. What's more, Days Inn is complementing the contest with the launch of its new 'Brighter Days' rate, in which guests save five percent off the best available rate while having five percent of their booking donated to Starlight Children's Foundation for stays completed by June 20, 2020. To learn more, visit DaysInn.com/Starlight.

'We embrace Starlight's mission of delivering happiness to seriously ill children and their families,' said Patrick Breen, senior vice president, Brand Operations, Days Inn by Wyndham. 'We love that this program taps the creativity of our larger community, specifically those who consider themselves a child at heart, and understand the positive impact they can make to children around the world by simply sharing their creative gifts.'

'For a child, the simple act of changing into a hospital gown can be one of the most stressful moments in their entire hospital experience,' said Adam Garone, CEO, Starlight Children's Foundation. 'We're so grateful for the generous support of Days Inn by Wyndham, and we're excited to invite their guests to help us deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families by creating designs for a fun, comfy, and colorful new Starlight Gown that kids will love to wear.'

Through July 31, 2019, creatives can visit Starlight.org/DaysInn or visit any participating Days Inn hotel to access the gown template and get started on creating their design. Once finished, they must then upload the design at Starlight.org/DaysInn. Alternatively, contestants may also enter by sharing their designs on Facebook or Instagram while using #BrighterDaysContest and tagging @DaysInn and @StarlightChildrensFoundation. The top 5 designs will be selected by a judging panel and will be voted on by the public between August 19 and August 23, 2019. The winner, to be announced on August 28, 2019, will be the design that receives the most votes.

For more information, including full contest rules, visit Starlight.org/DaysInn.

MUST BE AGE 5 OR OLDER TO ENTER. KIDS, GET YOUR PARENT'S/GUARDIAN'S PERMISSION TO ENTER. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BUY ANYTHING. MANY WILL ENTER, ONE WILL WIN. MUST BE AGE 5 OR OLDER TO ENTER. Begins 6/21/19 at 12:01 AM Pacific Standard Time ('PST'; ends 7/31/19 at 11:59 PM PST. Void outside the 50 US/DC. To enter, create your gown design and upload it with the hashtag #BrighterDaysContest and @DaysInn via microsite (www.starlight.org/daysinn); Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/daysinn); or Instagram (visit https://www.instagram.com/daysinn). Prize (1): 45,000 Wyndham Rewards points and reproduction of your design on a Starlight gown. Appr. value: $585.00. For full rules, visit starlight.org/daysinn. Sponsor: Starlight Children's Foundation, 400 Corporate Pointe, Suite 590, Culver City, CA 90230 and Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC and Days Inns Worldwide, Inc., 22 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

About Days Inn by Wyndham

With more than 1,700 locations across 25 countries, Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the largest, most well-recognized hotel brands in the world. Welcoming guests with a warm smile and a clean, inviting room, most locations offer fast, free Wi-Fi; an energizing continental breakfast; swimming pool or fitness center; and more. Whether it's small town or downtown, a trip with family or a getaway with friends, count on Days Inn by Wyndham for a great stay paired with a little extra sunshine along the way. Seize the days and book your next stay at www.daysinn.com. You can also like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts®

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Starlight Children's Foundation®

Starlight Children's Foundation delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. For 35 years, Starlight's programs have positively impacted more than 60 million critically, chronically and terminally ill or injured children around the world. With your help, more kids and their families will enjoy Starlight XperienceTM virtual reality, Starlight GownsTM, Starlight Fun Center® mobile entertainment units, and other Starlight programs at a children's hospital or facility near you. Take action by visiting www.starlight.org and by following Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

