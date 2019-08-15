Log in
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Travelodge by Wyndham Calls on Travelers to “Adventure Responsibly,” Organizes National Park Cleanup Events Coast-to-Coast

08/15/2019 | 09:37am EDT

Newest eco-friendly initiative celebrates anniversary of the National Park Service

PARSIPPANY, N.J., August 15, 2019 - Travelodge® by Wyndham, known for being travelers' basecamp for adventure, is ramping up efforts to protect and preserve our nation's parks this summer with the launch of 'Adventure Responsibly,' a nation-wide conservation initiative that invites the public to join the brand in organized park cleanup events coast-to-coast.

Launching in advance of the anniversary of the National Park Service on August 25, this summer, Travelodge is working with park rangers to host volunteers at four public cleanup events across the country: Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, Everglades National Park in Miami, Bear Mountain State Park in New York, and Yellowstone National Park in Montana. What's more, the brand is furthering the impact of these efforts by helping educate the public on how to organize and host cleanup and preservation events of their own.

'Travel to our most precious natural wonders is at an all-time high and at Travelodge we're proud to be a catalyst for those looking to get out there and enjoy the great outdoors,' said John Henderson, brand leader of Travelodge by Wyndham. 'Unfortunately, as crowds rise, the infrastructure and resources of these amazing destinations becomes increasingly strained, making them more susceptible to pollution and degradation. That's why initiatives like Adventure Responsibly, and the increasing support of volunteers, is needed now more than ever.'

Help Travelodge Preserve Our Nation's Parks
Now through September 9, travelers and the public can sign-up to participate in one of Travelodge's hosted park cleanup events by visiting and registering at www.travelodge.com/volunteer. Events will be held rain or shine and are scheduled for the following dates:

  • August 27: Rocky Mountain National Park - Denver, Colorado
  • August 29: Everglades National Park - Miami, Florida
  • September 5: Bear Mountain State Park - Rockland County, New York
  • September 9: Yellowstone National Park - Gardiner, Montana

Those unable to join, either due to scheduling or location, are encouraged to partner with family and friends and organize a cleanup event of their own. To get started, visit www.travelodge.com/volunteer.

Added Henderson, 'Many don't realize how easy it is to coordinate a cleanup event or how our appreciative parks truly are to have the support of their local communities. We want to help change that. Plus, there's an added perk: whether it's with family, friends or a combination of both, volunteering often allows for free park access for the day while, more importantly, ensuring you're giving back and making a meaningful impact along the way.'

With more than 75 percent of all Travelodge hotels located just an hour's drive from a national park, Travelodge has a long history of celebrating and helping protect our nation's park and is proud to be an official partner of National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). NPCA members can enjoy up to 20 percent off their next stay, with 5 percent being donated to NPCA, with our special discount being offered by participating hotels now through July 22, 2020. For full promotion details, or to book, visit www.travelodge.com/npca.

About Travelodge by Wyndham
With more than 430 hotels across North America, Travelodge by Wyndham is your basecamp for adventure, offering a clean, comfy room along with free breakfast and Wi-Fi, at affordable rates. Known coast to coast for its laid back, California roots and iconic Sleepy Bear mascot, today, more than 75 percent of all Travelodge hotels are located just an hour's drive from some of the nation's most celebrated National Parks. That's why, in an effort to help protect these vital landmarks, the brand is proud to serve as an official sponsor of National Parks Conservation Association. To learn more, or to start planning your next adventure, visit www.travelodge.com. You can also like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/travelodge) and follow us on Instagram (www.instagram.com/travelodge).

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 817,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 77 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Disclaimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 13:36:02 UTC
