Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : to Debut Flagship Wyndham Brand in Malaysia

488-key Wyndham Acmar Klang to become a major new landmark in the Klang Valley, Malaysia's main economic and tourism centre

KLANG, MALAYSIA (26 February 2019) - Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor and a leading provider of hotel management services, has revealed plans to launch its flagship Wyndham brand in Malaysia with the signing of a new landmark hotel in the Royal Town of Klang, just 30 minutes from Kuala Lumpur.

Wyndham Acmar Klang will become the first international upscale hotel in this strategically important city, and is expected to be the leading choice for business travellers, meeting planners and leisure guests upon opening in the third quarter of 2019. Located close to three major national highways, the hotel is just 30 minutes from Kuala Lumpur and 40 minutes from KLIA. The hotel is owned by the Acmar Group of Companies and will be managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

'As the commercial gateway to Malaysia and a highly connected urban centre, Klang is at the core of Malaysia's economic success. The entire Klang Valley area is enjoying tremendous growth making this an excellent opportunity to introduce a world-class international upscale hotel to the Royal Town of Klang. Managed by Wyndham, this hotel will become the city's leading place to stay, dine and host excellent events,' said Joon Aun Ooi, president and managing director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, South East Asia and Pacific Rim.

'Wyndham Acmar Klang is a truly impressive property, providing spacious accommodation and every service guests could desire, all supported by Malaysia's timeless values of hospitality. It will also become a major local focal point for conferences and events, providing companies with the facilities they need to create important events, without having to go to Kuala Lumpur. I look forward to working with Wyndham and creating a new landmark in Klang,' added Dato' Steven Tee, Group Managing Director, Acmar Group of Companies.

Wyndham Acmar Klang will offer guests a wealth of international amenities in addition to its hallmark welcoming hospitality. The upscale hotel will offer 488 guestrooms across two wings - from Deluxe Rooms with plush furnishings and working areas to 188 stylish suites offering added space for guests to unwind in luxury. Guests staying in the suites can also make use of the Executive Lounge which provides an array of exclusive amenities including private check-in, daily breakfast and all-day drinks and snacks.

This new-build hotel will become a major hub for meetings and events, with a luxurious Grand Ballroom capable of hosting the most impressive occasions including corporate conferences, award ceremonies and lavish weddings seating up to 2,200 guests. A selection of 11 other flexible spaces provides options for every type of event, including business meetings, exhibitions and product launches. The onsite business centre also offers extensive professional support.

When they are not working, guests can plunge into the designer outdoor pool, soothe their senses in the spa, work out in the fitness centre, shop in a choice of retail outlets or enjoy world-class cuisine in a selection of dining venues. These include specialty Japanese and Chinese restaurants; an all-day dining outlet serving authentic Malaysian favourites and Western cuisine; a sophisticated lobby lounge; relaxing pool bar; and a dramatic top-floor sky lounge, perched on the 23rd floor and offers 360-degree views as far as Kuala Lumpur.

The Klang Valley, which includes Kuala Lumpur, is home to approximately eight million people - about a quarter of Malaysia's entire population. Housing KLIA, Malaysia's main international air gateway, and Port Klang, one of the world's busiest container ports and Kuala Lumpur's main cruise hub, this dynamic region is at the very heart of Malaysia's national economy.

At present, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a portfolio of four hotels and resorts across Malaysia, including a Days Hotel & Suites property in Kuala Lumpur and Ramada-branded hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Johor Bahru.

All of Wyndham's hotels and resorts in Malaysia participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveller, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

