Wynnchurch Capital : Merges Indiana Limestone with Polycor

Wynnchurch Capital ("Wynnchurch"), a leading middle market private
equity firm, announced that its portfolio company Indiana Limestone
Holdings Inc. ("Indiana Limestone Company" or the "Company"), North
America’s largest producer of natural dimensional limestone and Indiana
limestone building products, has merged with Polycor Holding, Inc.
(“Polycor”), North America’s largest natural dimensional stone producer.
Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana and founded in 1926 (predecessor
firms had been quarrying limestone since the mid-1800s), Indiana
Limestone Company is the premier supplier of Indiana limestone building
products. This internationally renowned natural dimensional stone, often
referred to as America’s Building Stone, is the highest quality quarried
limestone in North America and is found on iconic structures including
the Empire State Building, National Cathedral, and Rockefeller Center.
With more than 4,500 acres of reserves and operating from its seven
quarries and two manufacturing plants, Indiana Limestone Company
reliably provides the highest quality products and services carefully
tailored to the needs of the building and hardscape market with an
environmental, natural focus.
John Hatherly, Founder and Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, stated,
"Indiana Limestone represented an opportunity to rejuvenate a company
with a strong brand, broad distribution, and differentiated products. We
are very proud and appreciative of the team’s leadership and
accomplishments; significant value creation was driven through
operational excellence, investment in new products, and an improved
go-to-market strategy."
Duncan Bourne, Managing Director at Wynnchurch, added, "Indiana
Limestone’s merger with Polycor positions the combined business as the
solution of choice for architects, builders, dealers and other
stakeholders in the natural stone value chain. We partnered with the
management team in restoring Indiana Limestone’s legacy and we are proud
of the Company’s growth and accomplishments. We look forward to the
combined businesses enhancing this momentum even more."
“Wynnchurch has been a valued partner as we have continued to build on
our position as the leading provider of Indiana Limestone material and
develop our, unique to the industry, standard line of building
products,” said Chief Executive Officer of Indiana Limestone, Tom
Quigley. “Wynnchurch provided tremendous support, including access to
financial and operational resources, which helped management grow the
business, drive continuous improvement and execute on our strategy.
Through this merger, with a more diversified and expansive geographic
presence, ILCO’s offices in Bloomington will drive meaningful growth
through cross-selling synergies, mutual geographic expansion, and
sharing of best practices, growing in all phases of business operations.
Existing customers and suppliers can expect a seamless transition and to
receive the same quality of service they have come to expect over time.”
Vedder Price acted as legal advisor to Indiana Limestone and Wynnchurch
in the sale process.
About Polycor:
Polycor Inc. is the world’s leading natural stone quarrier and its core
mission is to make people fall in love with natural stone. Their
world-class reputation comes from a great legacy of stone work on
historical landmarks, institutional, commercial and residential
projects. Founded in Québec City (Canada) in 1987, the company now
employs nearly 1,100 people and owns over 44 quarries and 17
manufacturing plants across North America and Europe. For more
information, visit their website
or follow their social media profiles on Facebook,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and Instagram.
About Wynnchurch Capital:
Wynnchurch Capital, LLC, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of
Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California and Canada, was founded
in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm.
Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the
United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial
growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of
private equity funds with $2.2 billion of committed capital under
management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital,
management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more
information, please visit: www.wynnchurch.com.
