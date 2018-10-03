X-FAB: Publication of a transparency notification

Regulatory News:
1. Summary of the notification
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on 1
October 2018 a transparency notification. This transparency notification
indicates that, by virtue of the acquisition of voting rights by
Xtrion NV on 27 September 2018, Roland Duchâtelet, Françoise Chombar,
Rudi De Winter and Xtrion NV on the one hand and the State Financial
Secretary of Sarawak, Malaysia and Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
on the other hand have crossed the threshold of 60% of the total number
of voting rights in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. Therefore, they now hold
together 60.44% of the voting rights of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.
This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the
Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.
2. Content of the notification
The notification dated 1 October 2018 contains the following information:
-
Reason for the notification
-
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
-
Notification by
-
A parent undertaking or a controlling person;
-
Persons acting in concert.
-
Persons subject to the notification requirement
-
State Financial Secretary, Sarawak;
-
Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd.;
-
Roland Duchâtelet;
-
Françoise Chombar;
-
Rudi De Winter;
-
Xtrion NV.
-
Persons that acquire voting rights
-
Roland Duchâtelet;
-
Françoise Chombar;
-
Rudi De Winter;
-
Xtrion NV.
-
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
-
Denominator
-
Notified details
|
A) Voting Rights
|
|
Previous notification
|
|
After the transaction
|
|
|
|
# of voting rights
|
|
# of voting rights
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Holders of voting rights
|
|
|
|
Linked to securities
|
|
Not linked to the securities
|
|
Linked to securities
|
|
Not linked to the securities
|
|
State Financial Secretary, Sarawak
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
|
|
14,948,655
|
|
14,948,655
|
|
|
|
11.43%
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
14,948,655
|
|
14,948,655
|
|
|
|
11.43%
|
|
|
|
Roland Duchâtelet
|
|
125,724
|
|
125,724
|
|
|
|
0.10%
|
|
|
|
Elex NV
|
|
1,005,996
|
|
1,005,996
|
|
|
|
0.77%
|
|
|
|
Françoise Chombar
|
|
37,716
|
|
37,716
|
|
|
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
Rudi De Winter
|
|
37,716
|
|
37,716
|
|
|
|
0.03%
|
|
|
|
Sensinnovat BVBA
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
Stichting Administratiekantoor XPEQT
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
Xtrion NV
|
|
61,141,179
|
|
62,743,079
|
|
|
|
47.98%
|
|
|
|
X-FAB Silicon FoundriesSE
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
X-FAB Semiconductor Foundries GmbH
|
|
149,748
|
|
149,748
|
|
|
|
0.11%
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
79,048,634
|
|
0
|
|
60.44%
|
|
0.00%
|
-
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is
effectively held
State Financial Secretary, Sarawak holds all shares in Sarawak
Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd., which in turn holds 11.43% in X-FAB
Silicon Foundries SE. Xtrion NV holds 47.98% of the shares in X-FAB
Silicon Foundries SE and can currently be considered to control de facto
the latter. Xtrion NV's shares are owned by Stichting
Administratiekantoor Xpeqt (99.99%), Roland Duchâtelet and Rudi De
Winter. Stichting Administratiekantoor Xpeqt is owned by Sensinnovat
BVBA (which is jointly controlled by Rudi De Winter and
Françoise Chombar) and by Elex NV (which is fully controlled by Roland
Duchâtelet). Elex NV, Roland Duchâtelet, Rudi De Winter and Françoise
Chombar also directly own shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. X-FAB
Semiconductor Foundries GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of X-FAB
Silicon Foundries SE and holds 0.1% shares in its mother company.
On 5 April 2017, Xtrion NV and Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
entered into a shareholders' agreement relating to X-FAB Silicon
Foundries SE. This shareholders' agreement provides for the allocation
of directors seats and voting commitments in the shareholders' meeting
relating to the long-term policy of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. Xtrion
NV and Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd. could therefore be
considered to be acting in concert.
Xtrion NV bought additional shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE in
August/September 2017 and again in September 2018 (in total 1,601,900
shares). This resulted in the 60% threshold being crossed.
3. Miscellaneous
The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon
Foundries SE via this link:
www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_01Oct2018.pdf
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group
manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer,
medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the
highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative
solutions by using X-FAB’s modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging
from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime
processes. X-FAB’s analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal
ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are
manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia
and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 4,000 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
###
