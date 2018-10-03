X-FAB: Publication of a transparency notification

Regulatory News:

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on 1 October 2018 a transparency notification. This transparency notification indicates that, by virtue of the acquisition of voting rights by Xtrion NV on 27 September 2018, Roland Duchâtelet, Françoise Chombar, Rudi De Winter and Xtrion NV on the one hand and the State Financial Secretary of Sarawak, Malaysia and Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd. on the other hand have crossed the threshold of 60% of the total number of voting rights in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. Therefore, they now hold together 60.44% of the voting rights of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 1 October 2018 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person;

Persons acting in concert.

Persons subject to the notification requirement

State Financial Secretary, Sarawak;

Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd.;

Roland Duchâtelet;

Françoise Chombar;

Rudi De Winter;

Xtrion NV.

Persons that acquire voting rights

Roland Duchâtelet;

Françoise Chombar;

Rudi De Winter;

Xtrion NV.

Transaction date 27 September 2018



Threshold that is crossed (in %) 60

Denominator 130,781,669

Notified details

A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities State Financial Secretary, Sarawak 0 0 0.00% Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd. 14,948,655 14,948,655 11.43% Subtotal 14,948,655 14,948,655 11.43% Roland Duchâtelet 125,724 125,724 0.10% Elex NV 1,005,996 1,005,996 0.77% Françoise Chombar 37,716 37,716 0.03% Rudi De Winter 37,716 37,716 0.03% Sensinnovat BVBA 0 0 0.00% Stichting Administratiekantoor XPEQT 0 0 0.00% Xtrion NV 61,141,179 62,743,079 47.98% X-FAB Silicon FoundriesSE 0 0 0.00% X-FAB Semiconductor Foundries GmbH 149,748 149,748 0.11% TOTAL 79,048,634 0 60.44% 0.00%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

State Financial Secretary, Sarawak holds all shares in Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd., which in turn holds 11.43% in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. Xtrion NV holds 47.98% of the shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE and can currently be considered to control de facto the latter. Xtrion NV's shares are owned by Stichting Administratiekantoor Xpeqt (99.99%), Roland Duchâtelet and Rudi De Winter. Stichting Administratiekantoor Xpeqt is owned by Sensinnovat BVBA (which is jointly controlled by Rudi De Winter and Françoise Chombar) and by Elex NV (which is fully controlled by Roland Duchâtelet). Elex NV, Roland Duchâtelet, Rudi De Winter and Françoise Chombar also directly own shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. X-FAB Semiconductor Foundries GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE and holds 0.1% shares in its mother company.

Additional information

On 5 April 2017, Xtrion NV and Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd. entered into a shareholders' agreement relating to X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. This shareholders' agreement provides for the allocation of directors seats and voting commitments in the shareholders' meeting relating to the long-term policy of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. Xtrion NV and Sarawak Technology Holdings Sdn. Bhd. could therefore be considered to be acting in concert.

Xtrion NV bought additional shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE in August/September 2017 and again in September 2018 (in total 1,601,900 shares). This resulted in the 60% threshold being crossed.

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link:

www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_01Oct2018.pdf

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB’s modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB’s analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 4,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

###

