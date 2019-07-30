X-FAB Second Quarter 2019 Results

Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Highlights for Q2 2019:

- Revenue was USD 131.6 million, within the guidance of USD 128-135 million, down 15% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter

- EBITDA was USD 11.8 million, down 59% year-on-year and up 80% quarter-on-quarter EBITDA margin of 8.9%, on the upper end of 3-9% guidance

- EBIT was USD -5.6 million, down USD 19.1 million year-on-year and up USD 4.7 million quarter-on-quarter

- Net loss was USD 8.1 million, down USD 9.6 million year-on-year and up USD 2.3 million quarter-on-quarter

- Loss per share was USD 0.06

Outlook:

- Q3 2019 revenue is expected in the range of USD 128-135 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 4% to 10%. Due to the continuing uncertainties in the market, visibility on the fourth quarter remains limited.

- Q3 2019 guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.14 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q2 y-o-y growth Automotive 71.8 68.5 79.3 76.6 59.7 64.1 62.5 -21% Industrial 20.7 23.2 25.0 23.8 24.3 24.1 23.3 -7% Medical 6.9 4.8 5.6 6.3 7.3 6.8 6.3 14% Subtotal core business 99.3 96.5 109.8 106.7 91.3 95.0 92.1 -16% 64.4% 67.2% 70.6% 70.5% 66.4% 72.5% 70.0% CCC1 53.9 46.5 45.3 44.4 45.9 35.8 39.1 -14% Others 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 n.m. Total revenues 154.1 143.5 155.5 151.4 137.4 131.0 131.6 -15%

1 Consumer, Communications & Computer

Business development

In the second quarter, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 131.6 million coming in within the guidance range of USD 128-135 million. Year-on-year, revenues decreased by 15%, quarter-on-quarter revenues were almost flat with a slight increase of 0.4%. Production revenues in the second quarter were mainly impacted by the weak automotive market.

Revenues in X-FAB’s core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, came in at USD 92.1 million, a decrease by 16% compared to the same quarter last year. Quarter-on-quarter the core business went down by 3%. Uncertainties in the market continued throughout the second quarter, driven by a mix of economic factors as well as political conflicts in the world. Combined with the limited visibility going forward customers remained very cautious in their ordering behavior and carried on reducing their inventories. This is still reflected in a low level of bookings, although up 10% from the first quarter.

In the second quarter, automotive revenues decreased 21% year-on-year in line with the ongoing weakness of the automotive market. While production revenues dropped, prototyping revenues in the automotive segment recorded a growth of 14% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenues in the industrial market segment declined 7% year-on-year; prototyping revenues for industrial applications went down by 12% year-on-year. The global economic weakness has led to cut-backs in investments for equipment, in particular in China, causing customers in the industrial segment to reduce their inventories.

The medical business of the second quarter recorded a 14% growth compared to the same quarter last year. Prototyping revenues were flat year-on-year, whereas production revenues in the medical segment increased by 20%. Lab-on-a-chip applications remained to be the strongest growth driver.

Consumer, communications & computer business (CCC) went down by 14% year-on-year. This was mainly due to a decrease of the legacy business in X-FAB France, which is however in line with the plan. The portion of revenues of the French site that is based on X-FAB technologies reached 20% and was mainly for the CCC end market.

In the second quarter, X-FAB group prototyping revenue came in at USD 18.5 million, which is an increase of 30% year-on-year including an IP sale amounting to USD 3 million. Excluding this one-off effect, prototyping revenue increased by more than 9% predominantly driven by new contracts adding up to the pipeline of new projects supporting future growth.

Operations update

In the second quarter, further progress was made with the implementation of X-FAB’s automotive technologies at X-FAB France with the first production of automotive wafers being started. As of July 2019, X-FAB’s most popular 180nm technology platform (XH018) is available for automotive applications for supply out of France expanding the capacity for this technology and enabling dual sourcing for security of supply.

Silicon carbide (SiC) revenue in the second quarter almost tripled compared to the same quarter last year coming in at USD 6.4 million. SiC revenues in the first half of the year achieved the same level as for the total of 2018, in line with the company’s growth targets. SiC prototyping revenue increased 46% year-on-year and 88% quarter-on-quarter. Production revenue went up by 15% quarter-on-quarter with another customer moving from prototyping stage into volume production. The customer and projects pipeline remained strong, and the preparations for offering in-house epi capabilities are on track. First epi prototyping is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2019. Epi is short for epitaxy and refers to the process of depositing a thin epitaxial layer on a SiC raw wafer. This is a significant value-add step in the overall process of manufacturing silicon carbide semiconductors.

All manufacturing sites continued with their expansion and optimization activities aiming to increase output and productivity. This includes actions to drive automation as well as optimization projects, therewith taking advantage of the currently lower utilization levels since many of these activities are only possible while the fabs are not fully loaded.

Capital expenditures of the second quarter amounted to USD 20.9 million up 18% compared to the same quarter last year. Major projects were the capacity expansion at X-FAB Dresden, the new office building at X-FAB Sarawak as well as the activities to get the French site ready for automotive production. In a move to reduce capex spending as part of the ongoing cost-saving program, non-critical investments were put on hold. This will however only materialize at a later stage. Capital expenditures for the second quarter mainly refer to investment projects, which had been initiated in 2018 already.

Profitability and FX volatility

After profitability was negatively impacted by a significant decrease of unfinished and finished goods inventory amounting to USD 9.2 million in the first quarter of the year, an increase of unfinished and finished goods inventory by USD 2.1 million in the second quarter positively contributed to profitability. These quarterly fluctuations are part of normal business.

The actual exchange rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.12 with a corresponding EBITDA margin of 8.9%. At a constant US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate of 1.19 experienced in the second quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin in Q2 2019 would have been at 7.6%.

In order to limit the impact of US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate fluctuations on profitability, X-FAB aims at achieving a 25% share of Euro-denominated sales by the end of 2019 and managed to raise this level to 24% in the second quarter of 2019, coming from a low of 11% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Management comments & outlook

Commenting on the development of X-FAB’s business, Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: “Market conditions remained weak throughout the second quarter. Uncertainties continued with ongoing destocking on customer side and restrained demand. Visibility is therefore still limited. Nevertheless, I am extremely excited about the great interest we keep seeing for our technologies. In the automotive segment, thanks to the synergies between our silicon carbide and high-voltage CMOS offering as well as the inductive isolators, we are excellently prepared to support the electrification of cars. In the medical segment, lab-on-a-chip applications continued to grow, and we haven’t even seen the real start of this business yet. I am also pleased with the very positive response received during our recent China roadshow to increase awareness for X-FAB in this market. I am confident that X-FAB is well positioned for solid growth as soon as the market recovers.”

Procedures of the independent auditor

The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren – Réviseurs d’Entreprises CVBA, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that their review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any significant matters requiring adjustment of the condensed consolidated financial information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2019 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Revenue 131,560 155,497 131,005 262,565 299,027 Revenues in USD in % 75 83 76 76 82 Revenues in EUR in % 24 17 23 24 18 Cost of sales -115,988 -124,616 -126,477 -242,466 -243,844 Gross Profit 15,571 30,882 4,528 20,100 55,184 Gross Profit margin in % 11.8% 19.9% 3.5% 7.7% 18.5% Research and development expenses -8,221 -7,935 -5,407 -13,628 -16,126 Selling expenses -2,011 -1,942 -1,992 -4,003 -4,148 General and administrative expenses -7,778 -7,439 -7,785 -15,563 -15,403 Rental income and expenses from investment properties -361 439 174 -187 1,009 Other income and other expenses -2,797 -461 220 -2,577 -1,126 Operating profit -5,596 13,544 -10,262 -15,858 19,390 Finance income 3,405 -290 3,556 6,961 14,515 Finance costs -4,964 -10,120 -2,622 -7,586 -19,091 Net financial result -1,559 -10,410 934 -625 -4,576 Profit before tax -7,155 3,133 -9,329 -16,483 14,814 Income tax -926 -1,652 -1,036 -1,962 219 Profit for the period -8,081 1,481 -10,365 -18,445 15,033 Operating profit (EBIT) -5,596 13,544 -10,262 -15,858 19,390 Depreciation 17,365 15,087 16,784 34,149 29,413 EBITDA 11,769 28,631 6,522 18,291 48,803 EBITDA margin in % 8.9 18.4 5.0 7.0 16.3 Earnings per share at the end of period -0.06 0.01 -0.08 -0.14 0.12 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.12324 1.19341 1.13635 1.12979 1.21187

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Half-year ended

30 Jun 2019 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2018 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 373,832 319,113 345,626 Investment properties 9,362 8,778 9,415 Intangible assets 8,462 8,317 9,023 Non-current investments 706 727 381 Other non-current assets 26,692 14,682 20,594 Deferred tax assets 34,328 35,665 34,234 Total non-current assets 453,381 387,282 419,272 Current assets Inventories 157,959 118,943 147,150 Trade and other receivables 62,870 81,962 71,378 Other assets 31,057 19,846 26,699 Cash and cash equivalents 171,232 295,345 242,768 Total current assets 423,118 516,096 487,995 TOTAL ASSETS 876,499 903,378 907,268 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -103,979 -91,794 -84,782 Cumulative translation adjustment -483 -444 -539 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 676,222 688,446 695,363 Non-controlling interests 363 357 364 Total equity 676,585 688,803 695,726 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 76,417 88,397 72,328 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 7,441 8,370 7,446 Total non-current liabilities 83,858 96,767 79,774 Current liabilities Trade payables 28,778 25,866 45,889 Current loans and borrowings 32,456 36,062 31,632 Other current liabilities and provisions 54,822 55,879 54,246 Total current liabilities 116,056 117,808 131,767 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 876,499 903,378 907,268

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2019 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Income before taxes -7,155 3,133 -9,329 -16,483 14,814 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 19,807 22,493 13,833 33,639 31,897 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 17,365 15,087 16,784 34,149 29,413 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -742 -802 -745 -1,487 -1,639 Interest income and expenses (net) 424 60 419 842 654 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) 6 -2 0 6 671 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net) -182 2,107 -143 -325 3,206 Other non-cash transactions (net) 2,936 6,043 -2,482 454 -408 Changes in working capital: -16,965 -3,167 -7,943 -24,908 -14,238 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -4,666 -1,167 13,406 8,740 863 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables & prepaid expenses -5,010 8,613 -6,082 -11,093 -163 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -6,679 -5,516 -4,129 -10,808 -13,097 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -3,387 -2,242 -7,476 -10,863 -7,055 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 2,777 -2,855 -3,662 -885 5,214 Income taxes (paid)/received -417 -85 -92 -510 -148 Cash Flow from operating activities -4,730 22,374 -3,532 -8,262 32,325 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment & intangible assets -20,942 -17,730 -23,815 -44,756 -38,497 Payments for investments -175 0 -175 -350 0 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -60 -61 -101 -161 -127 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 40 44 94 133 96 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 40 2 0 40 18 Interest received 624 879 663 1,287 1,413 Cash Flow used in investing activities -20,473 -16,866 -23,334 -43,807 -37,098

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow – con’t

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Jun 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2018 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2019 unaudited Half-year ended

30 Jun 2018 unaudited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 0 0 0 0 0 Repayment of loans and borrowings -7,083 -7,814 -7,500 -14,583 -16,562 Receipts from sale & leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 0 0 Payments of lease installments -2,156 -612 -618 -2,774 -1,314 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 357 0 0 357 Interest paid -401 -514 -409 -810 -1,133 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 0 0 0 0 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 0 0 0 0 Payment of preference dividend 0 0 0 0 0 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 -11 -11 -12 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -9,641 -8,583 -8,539 -18,180 -18,664 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -1,200 -8,445 -88 -1,288 -454 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -34,844 -3,075 -35,405 -70,248 -23,437 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 207,276 306,865 242,768 242,768 319,235 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 171,232 295,345 207,276 171,232 295,345

