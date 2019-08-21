X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski : H1 2019 Results Presentation

FINANCIAL DATA continued
Quarterly consolidated financial and operational data
|
(in PLN'000)
|
Q2 2019
|
Q1 2019
|
Q4 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q1 2018
|
Q4 2017
|
Q3 2017
|
Total operating income
|
47 891
|
40 890
|
42 786
|
47 578
|
84 200
|
113 737
|
75 460
|
73 063
|
Total operating expenses
|
(42 490)
|
(41 098)
|
(40 862)
|
(48 837)
|
(41 750)
|
(41 043)
|
(38 234)
|
(34 725)
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
5 401
|
(208)
|
1 924
|
(1 259)
|
42 450
|
72 694
|
37 226
|
38 338
|
Net profit (loss)
|
4 393
|
763
|
3 973
|
(2 904)
|
40 915
|
59 487
|
32 273
|
31 342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2019
|
Q1 2019
|
Q4 2018
|
Q3 2018
|
Q2 2018
|
Q1 2018
|
Q4 2017
|
Q3 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating income
|
47 891
|
40 890
|
42 786
|
47 578
|
84 200
|
113 737
|
75 460
|
73 063
|
(in PLN'000)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction volume in CFD
|
385 317
|
394 421
|
458 869
|
345 118
|
616 082
|
675 344
|
618 893
|
523 769
|
instrument in lots
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability per lot (in PLN)
|
124
|
104
|
93
|
138
|
137
|
168
|
122
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The revenues in the first half of 2019 decreased by 1.8% h/h, i.e. PLN 1.6 million from PLN 90.4 to PLN 88.8 million. Significant factors which determined the level of revenues in this period were:
-
the product intervention of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) coming into force in August 2018, which in case of the retail clients limited maximum permitted level of leverage.
This had a direct impact on lower volume of transaction carried out by XTB clients. As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 779.7 thousand lots (H1 2018: 1 291.4 thousand lots, H2 2018: 804.0 thousand lots) and profitability per lot reached PLN 114 (H1 2018: PLN 153, H2 2018: PLN 112).
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.