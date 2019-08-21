Log in
X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski : H1 2019 Results Presentation

0
08/21/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

H1 2019

RESULTS PRESENTATION

22 AUGUST 2019

AGENDA

Financial data

Operational data

Market environment

Regulatory environment

Appendix

2

FINANCIAL DATA

FINANCIAL DATA

Financial consolidated highlights

(in PLN'000)

H1 2019

H2 2018

Change

H1 2018

Result of operations on financial instrument

85 437

87 157

(1 720)

194 316

Other income

3 344

3 207

137

3 621

Total operating income

88 781

90 364

(1 583)

197 937

Salaries and employee benefits

(40 530)

(39 362)

1 168

(39 116)

Marketing

(18 759)

(16 547)

2 212

(16 775)

Amortization and depreciation

(3 238)

(1 677)

1 561

(2 254)

Other operating expenses

(21 061)

(32 113)

(11 052)

(24 648)

Total operating expenses

(83 588)

(89 699)

(6 111)

(82 793)

Operating profit (EBIT)

5 193

665

4 528

115 144

Finance income

3 232

(1 236)

4 468

10 319

Finance costs

(1 312)

3 235

(4 547)

(3 456)

Profit before tax

7 113

2 664

4 449

122 007

Income tax

(1 957)

(1 595)

362

(21 605)

Net profit

5 156

1 069

4 087

100 402

(in PLN'000)

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Change

30 June 2018

Own cash and cash equivalents

433 861

467 987

(34 126)

499 189

Total equity

437 852

455 156

(17 304)

499 290

Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)

14,7

20,0

(5,3)

14,0

Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)

14,0

19,1

(5,1)

13,5

4

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Quarterly consolidated financial and operational data

(in PLN'000)

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Total operating income

47 891

40 890

42 786

47 578

84 200

113 737

75 460

73 063

Total operating expenses

(42 490)

(41 098)

(40 862)

(48 837)

(41 750)

(41 043)

(38 234)

(34 725)

Operating profit (loss)

5 401

(208)

1 924

(1 259)

42 450

72 694

37 226

38 338

Net profit (loss)

4 393

763

3 973

(2 904)

40 915

59 487

32 273

31 342

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Total operating income

47 891

40 890

42 786

47 578

84 200

113 737

75 460

73 063

(in PLN'000)

Transaction volume in CFD

385 317

394 421

458 869

345 118

616 082

675 344

618 893

523 769

instrument in lots

Profitability per lot (in PLN)

124

104

93

138

137

168

122

139

The revenues in the first half of 2019 decreased by 1.8% h/h, i.e. PLN 1.6 million from PLN 90.4 to PLN 88.8 million. Significant factors which determined the level of revenues in this period were:

  • the product intervention of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) coming into force in August 2018, which in case of the retail clients limited maximum permitted level of leverage.

This had a direct impact on lower volume of transaction carried out by XTB clients. As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 779.7 thousand lots (H1 2018: 1 291.4 thousand lots, H2 2018: 804.0 thousand lots) and profitability per lot reached PLN 114 (H1 2018: PLN 153, H2 2018: PLN 112).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:47:04 UTC
