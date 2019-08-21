X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski : H1 2019 Results Presentation

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Quarterly consolidated financial and operational data

(in PLN'000) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Total operating income 47 891 40 890 42 786 47 578 84 200 113 737 75 460 73 063 Total operating expenses (42 490) (41 098) (40 862) (48 837) (41 750) (41 043) (38 234) (34 725) Operating profit (loss) 5 401 (208) 1 924 (1 259) 42 450 72 694 37 226 38 338 Net profit (loss) 4 393 763 3 973 (2 904) 40 915 59 487 32 273 31 342 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Total operating income 47 891 40 890 42 786 47 578 84 200 113 737 75 460 73 063 (in PLN'000) Transaction volume in CFD 385 317 394 421 458 869 345 118 616 082 675 344 618 893 523 769 instrument in lots Profitability per lot (in PLN) 124 104 93 138 137 168 122 139

The revenues in the first half of 2019 decreased by 1.8% h/h, i.e. PLN 1.6 million from PLN 90.4 to PLN 88.8 million. Significant factors which determined the level of revenues in this period were:

the product intervention of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) coming into force in August 2018, which in case of the retail clients limited maximum permitted level of leverage.

This had a direct impact on lower volume of transaction carried out by XTB clients. As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 779.7 thousand lots (H1 2018: 1 291.4 thousand lots, H2 2018: 804.0 thousand lots) and profitability per lot reached PLN 114 (H1 2018: PLN 153, H2 2018: PLN 112).