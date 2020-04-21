X1 :® Launches X1 :E Remote Collection On-Demand™, Industry's First Solution for Cloud-Based Employee Data Collection

Revolutionary Solution Remotely Collects ESI from Employee Laptops and File Shares into a Relativity® Server or RelativityOne® Workspace with Only an Internet Connection

X1®, the global leader in enterprise-class, distributed data discovery and compliance software, today announced the availability of the industry’s first-ever, cloud-based remote employee ESI collection solution, X1E Remote Collection On-Demand™. Global enterprises, federal, state and local governments, law firms and service providers can now collect data from employee laptops, company file shares and cloud data sources entirely remotely in a matter of minutes, anywhere in the world, without the need for any upfront investment or IT involvement.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic requiring ‘social distancing’ everywhere, employees and companies have been forced to work remotely across the globe, no longer commuting or traveling to a company office. This ‘new normal’ of a remote workforce will change myriad workflows, with data collection as part of investigations or litigation now being perhaps the most starkly outdated. The legacy approach of massive overcollection by using forensic tools to image entire drives through physical access to employee laptops is now completely unfeasible if not physically impossible. To fix this issue, X1E Remote Collection On-Demand delivers the workflow of the future now, providing enterprises and their law firms and service providers the ability to surgically collect data directly from employee laptops or desktops anywhere in the world in minutes, converting a slow, expensive and disruptive process into a quick, secure, cloud-based workflow.

“The legacy forensic collection process requiring physical access to systems in order to image mountains of unresponsive and irrelevant data to then be taken back to a lab somewhere for processing and only then exported into a review and analytics platform was outdated before COVID-19,” said Craig Carpenter, CEO of X1. “It took weeks if not months and cost clients tens of thousands more than necessary, and was simply no longer feasible. With X1E Remote Collection On-Demand, however, clients and their law firms and service providers can start and finish a collection in minutes or hours, no matter where they or their employees are located, all without the need for any hardware, staff or IT involvement, let alone physical access to employee devices. We believe this will quickly become the only way collections will be handled going forward.”

X1E Remote Collection On-Demand’s unique capabilities include the following:

Sample key words on custodial data in-place, before collecting, receiving and analyzing results by keyword, custodian and data type;

Requires no hardware, staff or IT involvement to operate;

Completely surgical and iterative process – conduct as many collections on a custodian or for a matter as desired;

Does not require VPN access; only an internet connection to the employee device or file share is needed; and

No upfront investment needed by the client, law firm or service provider – pay as you go.

“As a cloud-only service provider, we have been looking for a virtual collection solution for some time because the legacy, forensic-heavy process was too expensive, disruptive and time-consuming,” said Tony Ramsey, CEO of EDDCloud. “A hosted, completely SaaS solution allowing analysis and collection of data in-place is a game-changer for us and our clients. What used to take weeks, cost thousands more than necessary, and require travel and employee disruption will now be handled by us entirely remotely in minutes or hours, with no investment required by our clients. X1E’s Remote Collection On-Demand will allow us to fix a major pain point for all of our clients literally overnight.”

X1E Remote Collection On-Demand is available now from X1 and its network of law firm and service provider partners. For more details, please visit www.x1.com/remote-collection-on-demand/.

X1 makes enterprise information actionable, in-place wherever it resides, for eDiscovery, GRC, privacy or productivity purposes. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients’ and users’ mission-critical needs every day. Please contact X1 at info@x1.com or visit www.x1.com for more information.

