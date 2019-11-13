Log in
XACT Robotics Completes Latest Financing Round Totaling $36M

11/13/2019 | 07:00am EST

- Commercialization activities underway for recently FDA-cleared XACT Robotic System -

- Resources to also support ongoing research and development activities that expand the robotic system’s compatibilities for a broad range of imaging modalities and clinical applications -

- First hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering to deliver increased procedural accuracy, consistency and efficiency -

HINGHAM, Mass. and CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XACT Robotics™ Ltd. today announced the successful completion of its latest financing round totaling $36 million. The company intends to use the proceeds to support the commercialization and continued development activities in support of the recently U.S. market cleared XACT Robotic System, which also has CE Mark. The XACT Robotic System is the first hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with insertion and steering of various instruments to a desired target across an array of clinical applications and indications.

“As we continue to build momentum for our robotic system, we will use the recent funding to launch the system to select U.S. radiology Centers of Excellence partners,” said Chen Levin, CEO, XACT Robotics. “In addition, we will invest to continue expanding the utilization of the system and support our future launch cycle, including compatibility of the XACT Robotic System with additional imaging modalities and clinical applications to address a broad range of patient care needs.”

“In addition, we will invest to continue expanding the utilization of the system and support our future launch cycle, including compatibility of the XACT Robotic System with additional imaging modalities and clinical applications…”

-Chen Levin, CEO, XACT Robotics

CLICK TO TWEET

The current financing round included leading investors in the surgical robotics space, such as Chasing Value Asset Management Inc. (CA, USA) who previously held positions in MAKO Surgical Corp. (acquired by Stryker Corp. in 2013), Mazor Robotics (acquired by Medtronic in 2018), and most recently Corindus Vascular Robotics (acquired by Siemens in 2019). They join the current shareholders of the company including Shizim Group and MEDX Ventures Group.

XACT Robotics was founded by Harel Gadot, a renowned entrepreneur in the MedTech robotics space. The technology is based on research originally conducted at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, by Prof. Moshe Shoham, founder of Mazor Robotics (acquired by Medtronic in 2018).

The Company will debut its technology at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America conference (RSNA) to be held in Chicago, IL on December 1 – 6, 2019 (exhibit booth #1650). For further information, please visit our page on the RSNA website here.

For the latest updates on XACT Robotics, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About XACT Robotics
Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics is a privately held company, with offices in Hingham, MA, and Caesarea, Israel.  The company is advancing the field of radiology, pioneering the first hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities, to democratize percutaneous interventional procedures. For further information, please visit https://xactrobotics.com 

Contacts
Media Contact
Erich Sandoval
(917) 497-2867
esandoval@lazarpartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96883cc2-2df3-4218-898d-ee8c4de131f4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e53b0fc-abeb-44b6-817e-9ac3490bf56c

Primary Logo

Chen Levin

CEO, XACT Robotics
XACT Robotics

XACT Robotics

