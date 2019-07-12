Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

XBRL International : Big Data Could Warn of Company Distress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

Posted on July 12, 2019 by Editor

The Danish Business Authority, one of Early Warning Europe's 15 partners has developed a machine learning tool that uses publicly available accounting data to identify companies in financial distress. Of course, this is possible because for more than a decade, because the DBA, (or Erhvervsstyrelsen for our Danish audience and fans of Scandi Noir) have been using XBRL to collect financial statements from every private company in that country.

Early Warning Europe aims to improve small businesses across Europe by providing advice and support to companies in distress. In the case of potential bankruptcy, early interventions offer the best likelihood of company turnaround. With this in mind, Early Warning Europe has been developing a data-driven monitoring and early warning system to identify companies in distress at early stages of crisis.

The increasingly common requirement for reporting in Europe to be digital and standardised is creating a vast bank of data ideal for training machine learning tools. The Danish Business Authority has trained a tool on large data sets from 5 European countries to distinguish companies at early stages of crisis from financially sound companies.

This project is a great example of the wider benefits beyond investor information that digitisation and standardisation of data can have. The tool looks like a promising start to the use of machine learning and large data sets for economic modelling in this field - although Early Warning Europe caution that as reporting is still transitioning to digital in some countries data quality and therefore model accuracies vary. However, as more regulators mandate XBRL based, digital, standardised data for financial reporting, tools like this will become more effective and useful.

Read more about Early Warning Europe here and find out more about the machine learning tool in their concept paper.

Disclaimer

XBRL International Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 17:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pINTERVENÇÃO DO GOVERNADOR CARLOS DA SILVA COSTA NA CONFERÊNCIA DO BANCO CENTRAL DA ISLÂNDIA : “Looking back and looking forward: How do we preserve monetary and financial stability?” (apenas em inglês)
PU
01:30pPARLIAMENT OF SOUTH AFRICA : Minister of Trade, Industry and Economic Development Tables His Department's Budget Vote
PU
01:30pXBRL INTERNATIONAL : Big Data Could Warn of Company Distress
PU
01:23pWall Street hits record high on rate cut optimism
RE
01:22pFed's Evans Sees Two Rate Cuts Needed This Year
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pBoeing 737 MAX to remain off United Airlines' schedule until November 3
RE
01:13pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Dow At New Intraday Highs As Bulls Bank On Fed Rate Cut
DJ
01:05pCITY OF MADISON WI : Wheeler Road oil drop-off site reopens, refine your oil disposal knowledge
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook enlists China's Fosun to salvage oldest travel firm
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About