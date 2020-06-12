Log in
XBRL International : EBA launches consultation on new regulatory framework for Investment Firms

06/12/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Posted on June 12, 2020 by Editor

The European Banking Authority (EBA) outlined its implementation plan for the new regulatory framework for investment firms, alongside a consultation on its first set of new regulatory requirements.

The roadmap includes prudential requirements, reporting requirements and disclosures, and remuneration requirements. The EBA plans to implement a regulatory framework that is calibrated to the size and nature of investment firms, strengthening supervision and risk monitoring in this area.

In terms of reporting requirements, the EBA has released draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on the levels of capital, concentration risk, liquidity, the level of activities as well as disclosure of own funds. Draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on determining the thresholds that would require an investment firm to apply for authorisation as a credit institution have also been published.

The consultation is available for comment until 4 September 2020. A public hearing will be held on 30 June via conference call.

Read more and access the consultations here.

Disclaimer

XBRL International Inc. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 08:17:05 UTC
