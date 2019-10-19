XBRL International : EIOPA Launches Solvency II Field Test

Posted on October 20, 2019 by Editor

This week The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) launched a field test on revised and proposed templates as part of the 2020 Solvency II reporting and disclosure review.

The review covers both the content and structure of different templates, with this field test designed to identify main issues with the new and revised reporting requirements. Past experience shows that important questions and concerns relating to the interpretation of information are often raised during implementation, and so this field test hopes to identify and address some of these concerns in advance.

The field test is available for all solo undertakings and service providers. Stakeholders are invited to participate and send feedback until 31 January 2020.

Our view? Testing of this nature in collaboration with industry is absolutely a best practice - kudos to the EIOPA team.

