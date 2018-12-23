Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

XBRL International : SSM introduces MBRS system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 12:30am CET

Posted on December 22, 2018 by Editor

In the last quarter, we have reported on the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) adopting XBRL for the annual and financial filings of more than one million companies countrywide through the introduction of the Malaysian Business Reporting System (MBRS).

At Data Amplified in Dubai this year we heard from Dato' Zahrah Abd Wahab Fenner, SSM CEO, and Farid Ahmad, Project Director, SSM XBRL implementation, on how XBRL implementation has significantly improved their operations.

Market education is a crucial aspect of XRBL programme roll-out, and, given the scale, it was critical to have an effective training strategy. As such, the SSM has collaborated with partners and training service providers to create awareness about XBRL implementation with stakeholders and system users.

Alongside classroom training initiatives, the SSM have created some introductory video tutorials to help filers and companies get acquainted with XBRL report creation and the MBRS submission platform.

The video tutorials are available at the following links:

  1. Introduction to the MBRS
  2. MBRS Preparation Tool (mTool) - Prepare and Generate XBRL File of Annual Return (AR)
  3. MBRS Preparation Tool (mTool) - Prepare and Generate XBRL File of Financial Statements and Report (FS)
  4. MBRS Preparation Tool (mTool) - Prepare and Generate XBRL File of Key Financial Indicator (KFI)
  5. MBRS Preparation Tool (mTool) - Prepare and Generate XBRL File of Exemption Application related to the FS and AR (EA)
  6. Getting Started [SSM4U User Registration, MBRS User Role Assignment and MBRS User Association]
  7. MBRS Portal (mPortal) - Upload and Submission o XBRL File
  8. Video Tutorial - Digital Certificate Acquisition for SSM-MBRS

Disclaimer

XBRL International Inc. published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 23:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aTRUMP HAS DISCUSSED FIRING FED CHAIRMAN POWELL : sources
RE
12:35aTORONTO POLICE SERVICE : Missing Man, The Giao "Mike" Huynh, 38, Bathurst Street And Steeles Avenue West
PU
12:30aXBRL INTERNATIONAL : SSM introduces MBRS system
PU
12:24aMnuchin says Trump told him he 'never suggested firing' Fed chairman
RE
12/22Talks Resume Over Border Wall Funding --2nd Update
DJ
12/22Talks Resume Over Border Wall Funding --2nd Update
DJ
12/22Talks Resume Over Border Wall Funding --2nd Update
DJ
12/22Italy budget deal threatens EU push over fiscal rules - Weidmann
RE
12/22BRUCE POWER LP : Unit 8 planned maintenance features harvest of medical isotopes
PU
12/22ECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Leaders Commit to Peace and Security as 54th Ordinary Summit Opens in Abuja
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Get the knowledge and find the solutions for your country
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : What Amazon Isn't Telling Investors About Its Revenue
3BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD : BERKELEY ENERGIA : Spanish village denies building permit to Berkeley Energia uranium p..
4JD.COM : WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
5Italy budget deal threatens EU push over fiscal rules - Weidmann

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.